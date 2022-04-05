Lindsey hired to be Northwest girls basketball coach

Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche found the next coach for the girls basketball team.

In fact, he didn’t look too far to find him as he was already on the Viking coaching staff.

Fritsche named Derek Lindsey as the next girls coach for Northwest Tuesday morning.

Lindsey is a science teacher at the school who was also the girls head junior varsity coach.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that I’ve been given,” he said. “It’s something I’m really looking forward to taking on.”

Lindsey was at Wood River for 10 years, where he started as a boys junior high coach. One year later he moved up to freshman coach, before becoming the head junior varsity coach for six years. He moved up to being the Eagles head varsity coach for two years.

Then he moved to Grand Island to become a teacher at Westridge for nine years where he was head eighth-grade boys coach. Last year was his first year at Northwest.

“He has great relationships with our student-athletes and his willingness to invest in our youth program were things that stood out,” Fritsche said. “He had good relationships with his coaches at Wood River, which followed him wherever he went. We were able to witness it first hand as he was our JV coach last year.

This past season, the Vikings finished 13-12 and made the district championship for the fourth-straight season. Northwest loses only three seniors off of last year’s team.

“It’s been at a pretty high standard for a number of years and we hope to stay there and bring our young kids along,” Lindsey said. “We have a bunch of young talent coming up and hopefully we can get them going. I think we have a bright future.”

Fritsche said he is confident Lindsey will do a great job.

“I think he’ll be great,” he said. “His empathy, respect for students and work ethic will be areas he won’t need to improve in. If he has any area to grow in, we’ll be patient with. But it’s those things that have to be intact.”

