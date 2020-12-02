Loaded lineup leads to Class C-2 title aspirations for Grand Island Central Catholic

With five starters along with most of the top players off the bench returning from a Class C-2 state runner-up team, a state championship is the big goal this year for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team.
But that isn’t necessarily any different than any other year for the Crusaders.
“That’s always a goal,” said head coach Tino Martinez, who is 131-58 in seven seasons. “It’s the same way for a lot of teams. Some years it might be more realistic than others for us.”
It certainly seems like a realistic expectation this year for GICC, which is the preseason No. 1-rated team in C-2.
The five starters return who formed a balanced offense that saw each one score between 11.6 and 9.0 points per game.
Junior guard Isaac Herbek put up 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while senior forward Koby Bales averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Senior point guard Russ Martinez averaged 10.4 points while shooting 45% from 3-point range. Senior Dei Jengmer is a 6-foot-10 presence inside who put up 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds, while junior forward Marcus Lowry chipped in 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Key contributors off the bench returning are senior guard Tanner Turek (5.1 ppg, 40% 3-point shooter), senior guard Brayden Wenzl (2.7 ppg), junior center Gil Jengmer (2.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and junior forward Brayton Johnson (1.0 ppg).
That amount of experience returning made a big difference during preseason practices.
“I’ve noticed that most practices have been much sharper and crisper,” Tino Martinez said. “We have not had to spend two to three hours on the floor trying to mix in guys and installing things on offense and defense.
“Also, due to COVID, we’ve split our varsity out so we only have 11 guys at those practices, so that makes things run smoother.”
Even after a stellar 25-4 season, the Crusaders put in the work to make sure they improved during the offseason.
“They did a good job in the weight room and got stronger, and a couple of guys grew an inch or two,” Tino Martinez said.
Central Catholic has plenty of strengths to list.
“Our biggest strengths are first, we will be very balanced with our offensive production with scoring coming from several different players,” Tino Martinez said. “We have a good mix of an ability to score in the paint and with perimeter shooting.
“Second, our length on the defensive end gives us hope that we can be a very good defensive team as the season progresses. If we all commit to being as good as we can defensively, we have a chance to be a very complete basketball team.”
An always challenging schedule featuring fellow Centennial Conference teams is beefed up even more this year.
The Crusaders will face defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt Dec. 19 at Hastings College in the inaugural Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic.
And GICC faces Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Hoops Classic on Feb. 13.
“Our team wants those kinds of challenges,” Tino Martinez said. “It’s always challenging to play in the Centennial Conference, then we added games with Omaha Skutt and Lincoln Pius. We like to play those types of programs. It helps to prepare us for the postseason and makes our players better. If you win, it really helps your power points, but the key is we want to always compete hard.”
With everything in place to make a deep run into March, the Crusaders look to avoid any bumps in the road of what is sure to be a season full of uncertainty around the state.
“The biggest thing we have to do is stay healthy,” Tino Martinez said. “The biggest challenges will be the same for everyone, which is navigating the COVID-19 obstacles and guidelines.”
