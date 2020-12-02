Loaded lineup leads to Class C-2 title aspirations for Grand Island Central Catholic

That amount of experience returning made a big difference during preseason practices.

“I’ve noticed that most practices have been much sharper and crisper,” Tino Martinez said. “We have not had to spend two to three hours on the floor trying to mix in guys and installing things on offense and defense.

“Also, due to COVID, we’ve split our varsity out so we only have 11 guys at those practices, so that makes things run smoother.”

Even after a stellar 25-4 season, the Crusaders put in the work to make sure they improved during the offseason.

“They did a good job in the weight room and got stronger, and a couple of guys grew an inch or two,” Tino Martinez said.

Central Catholic has plenty of strengths to list.

“Our biggest strengths are first, we will be very balanced with our offensive production with scoring coming from several different players,” Tino Martinez said. “We have a good mix of an ability to score in the paint and with perimeter shooting.