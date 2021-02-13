Logan View-Scribner-Snyder holds off Northwest

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder answered Northwest’s answer Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

After the Vikings battled back from eight points down in the third quarter to tie the Raiders with 3:05 left, Connor Larson scored five points in a 25-second span. That lifted Lovan View-Scribner-Snyder to a 60-56 victory.

“It was a heck of a ballgame,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “We said at halftime the game had gone exactly how we thought it would go, and really it ended the way I thought it would go. There’s a reason they’ve now won 16 (games). They get beat at the buzzer by BRLD (Friday) night and that’s an outstanding basketball team.

“I’m proud of our kids. They made maybe one more big shot than we made. The five-point run was big, and (Larson) was huge. He’s a clutch kid. We said that this morning during the walk through.”

Larson scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Raiders (15-4), who needed them with Jed Walford exploding for 16 of his 27 in the fourth to power Northwest’s comeback. Walford was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers in the final period.