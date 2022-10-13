Magnificent 7: St. Paul wins another LPC title

WOOD RIVER — St. Paul’s ability to flip the script on Centura resulted in a seventh consecutive Lou-Platte Conference Tournament title for the Wildcats.

Class C-1 No. 10-rated St. Paul seized the momentum early and posted a 25-18, 25-9, 25-23 victory Thursday night in the LPC championship match. The victory for the Wildcats avenged a five-set home loss to the Class C-2 No. 4 Centurions earlier this season.

“It’s just an expectation we have every year,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said of winning a seventh straight conference championship. “It doesn’t seem to matter who we have, we are going to be ready to play the best volleyball we’ve played all year during this (conference tournament) week.

“I was just really proud of our kids.”

Playing her first match at outside hitter since injuring an ankle on Saturday, Jenna Jakubowski had 15 kills, three aces and two blocks to lead St. Paul (22-7). Natalie Poss had 31 assists and the Wildcats also got six kills from Maya Becker and five kills apiece from Clara Kunze and Gracie Mudloff.

“Jenna was cleared to play and looked pretty good in practice on Wednesday, so she was about 90 to 95% tonight,” said Matt Koehn-Fairbanks, who held Jakubowski out of tournament action Monday before playing her at libero on Tuesday. “Once her adrenaline kicked in and she started focusing on the match, I think she felt pretty good out there.”

Trailing 10-6 in the first set, St. Paul used an 11-1 run to take control. In set two, the Wildcats raced to leads of 13-3 and 20-9 before finishing with a 5-0 spree that included two Jakubowski aces.

Set three featured 10 ties and six lead changes. Centura got blocks from Taya Christensen and Kyra Wooden and an ace by Carlie Sokol to tie the score at 23-23, but an attack error by the Centurions and a block by Gracie Kelley gave St. Paul the sweep.

“Credit to St. Paul — they came out firing tonight,” Centura coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said. “I know it burned a little bit when we went to their place and were able to sneak one out on them. St. Paul is a good team, we expected their best and they gave us their best.

“(St. Paul) adjusted well, had a game plan and executed it really well.”

Sydney Davis had nine kills, Christensen added eight kills and Wooden finished with 16 assists for Centura (22-5). After recording six kills in the first set, the 6-foot Davis to just three kills the rest of the way.

Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said St. Paul’s serving was key to keeping Centura’s offense — and Davis — in check.

“Neither team really backed down from the service line and we kept them on their heels a lot,” Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Centura didn’t pass too badly, but it wasn’t perfect and it wasn’t easy for them to get the ball to the people they wanted to get the ball to.”

Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said his squad didn’t quit.

“We struggled in the first two sets, but I told the girls afterward that I was proud of the way we were able to basically take what St. Paul was giving us and still come back out in the third set and feel like we still had a shot,” Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said. “If a few 50-50 balls in the third set would’ve gone a different way, it might have been a whole different game.”

St. Paul 3, Centura 0

Centura (22-5) 18 9 23

St. Paul (22-7) 25 25 25

CENTURA (kills-aces-blocks)—Kyra Wooden 1-1-2, Taya Christensen 8-1-2, Hope McDonald 1-0-0, Sydney Davis 9-2-1, Carlie Sokol 1-4-1, Bri Rasmussen 0-0-0, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0-0, Kailey Coghlan 0-0-0, Emma Jacobs 0-0-0. Totals 20-8-6.

ST. PAUL (kills-aces-blocks)—Clara Kunze 5-1-0, Maya Becker 6-0-0, Jenna Jakubowski 15-3-2, Natalie Poss 0-1-1, Gracie Mudloff 5-0-1, Harlee Behring 0-0-0, Jessica Vetick 0-2-0, Gracie Kelley 4-0-1, Rowynn Hansel 0-0-0. Totals 35-7-5.

Set assists—Centura 16 (Wooden 16), St. Paul 33 (Kunze 2, Poss 31).