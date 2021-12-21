Marcus Lowry's big night lifts No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic past Seward

“His expectations for himself are high and he’s set some pretty high standards. As coaches, we like that out of him — we never want him to get complacent and he’s definitely not done that.”

With Seward double-teaming GICC’s Gil Jengmer in the low post and trying to limit Isaac Herbek’s driving to the basket, Martinez said scoring opportunities were plentiful for Lowry.

“That left Marcus one-on-one a lot and to credit our kids, they kept feeding him the ball and finding the guy with the hot hand,” Martinez said. “We’re a motion offense team, so whoever gets open can take the shot. Our guys did a good job of feeding Marcus the ball and he got on a roll there.”

Lowry said he knew his team needed him to produce in the second half.

“We were having a difficult time trying to stretch the lead and I just felt that I needed to step up as a leader,” Lowry said. “We graduated a lot of guys from last season, so all of us seniors knew we were going to need to do a little more. I worked pretty hard to expand my offensive game and that paid off tonight.”