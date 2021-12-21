Marcus Lowry's big night lifts No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic past Seward

Marcus Lowry scored a career-high 29 points to lead Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic to a 52-42 homecourt victory over Class B Seward Tuesday night.
Lowry was an efficient 7 of 11 shooting from the floor, including going 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-3 senior also had team-high totals in rebounds (eight) and assists (three) as the Crusaders improved to 7-0.
“I’ve been struggling all year, so I just figured tonight I was going to be aggressive and let it fly,” Lowry said. “I was just hoping to get myself out of a slump. I think it worked.”
After scoring eight first-half points, Lowry took over in the final 13 1/2 minutes. He had all 13 of GICC’s points in the third quarter and scored eight more in the fourth.
GICC coach Tino Martinez said he didn’t exactly agree with Lowry’s personal assessment that he has been “struggling” this season. After all, Lowry entered Tuesday’s contest averaging nearly 14 points per game.
“I know Marcus has been frustrated with his game and he maybe hasn’t shot it as well from the arc as he did a year ago, but he has done a lot of nice things in other areas,” Martinez said. “He shot it really well tonight and that’s what he’s capable of doing every time out.
“His expectations for himself are high and he’s set some pretty high standards. As coaches, we like that out of him — we never want him to get complacent and he’s definitely not done that.”
With Seward double-teaming GICC’s Gil Jengmer in the low post and trying to limit Isaac Herbek’s driving to the basket, Martinez said scoring opportunities were plentiful for Lowry.
“That left Marcus one-on-one a lot and to credit our kids, they kept feeding him the ball and finding the guy with the hot hand,” Martinez said. “We’re a motion offense team, so whoever gets open can take the shot. Our guys did a good job of feeding Marcus the ball and he got on a roll there.”
Lowry said he knew his team needed him to produce in the second half.
“We were having a difficult time trying to stretch the lead and I just felt that I needed to step up as a leader,” Lowry said. “We graduated a lot of guys from last season, so all of us seniors knew we were going to need to do a little more. I worked pretty hard to expand my offensive game and that paid off tonight.”
Leighton Limback scored 12 points to lead Seward, which cut its deficit to 50-42 with 19 seconds to play on a Jackson Trost 3-pointer. But Herbek, who was 7 of 7 at the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, made two foul shots with 11.7 seconds remaining to help seal the win for GICC.
The victory allowed the Crusaders to head into the holiday break undefeated.
“We’re just having fun — there’s no real pressure,” Lowry said. “We’re just going out there, trying to compete and do what we need to do to come out with victories.”
GICC 52, Seward 42
SEWARD (3-3)
Traetyn Schaefer 2-4 2-4 6, Jackson Trost 2-10 0-0 6, Drew Covalt 4-11 0-1 9, Leighton Limback 5-13 1-1 12, Samuel Schroeder 3-4 1-2 7, Kameron Dyer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-44 4-8 42.
GICC (7-0)
Brayton Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Isaac Herbek 2-3 7-7 11, Marcus Lowry 7-11 11-14 29, Ishmael Nadir 3-5 0-0 6, Gil Jengmer 2-4 0-2 4, Alex King 0-0 2-2 2, Jack Kenna 0-1 0-0 0, Payton Gangwish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-26 20-25 52.
Seward 10 5 14 13—42
GICC 11 14 14 14—52
3-point goals—Seward 4-20 (Trost 2-8, Cobalt 1-7, Limback 1-5), GICC 4-11 (Johnson 0-1, Lowry 4-8, Nadir 0-2). Fouled out—Schroeder. Rebounds—Seward 20 (Schroeder 9), GICC 22 (Lowry 8). Assists—Seward 8 (Schaefer 5), GICC 8 (Lowry 3). Turnovers—Seward 6, GICC 8. Total fouls—Seward 15, GICC 7. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GIRLS
GICC 62, Seward 46
Grand Island Central Catholic’s trio of Gracie Woods, Lucy Ghaifan and Chloe Cloud combined for 47 points while shooting 18 of 26 from the floor during Tuesday night’s 62-46 home victory over Seward.
Ghaifan had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to share game-high scoring honors with Woods, who had 17 on the strength of 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Cloud added 13 points for the Crusaders (5-2), who shot 55.3% (21 of 38) overall.
“We did a lot of good things, but there are also some things that we need to work on,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We came out shooting the ball well and we used our posts well, especially in the second quarter.”
Ghaifan scored nine second-quarter points and her basket with 5:11 to play in the third gave the Crusaders a 40-21 lead. However, GICC’s switch to a zone defense led to an 11-0 scoring run for Seward that included two 3-pointers by Hannah Benedict, cutting the Bluejays’ deficit to 40-32 with 3:07 left in the third.
“It was maybe a little mistake on my part — we thought we should start working on our zone (defense) a little bit and we didn’t do a very good job,” Mayfield said. “We were kind of complacent, didn’t move well and they scored (11) straight points. That gave them confidence back and got them back into the game.
“I was happy to see our girls show some resilience and come back strong.”
GICC answered with an 8-0 run of its own and owned a 48-34 lead after three quarters. The Crusaders were 8 of 13 at the free-throw line in the final 5:57 to turn back Seward’s rally attempt.
Benedict finished with 15 points, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range for the Bluejays (0-7). Kelsey Miller added 11 points for Seward, which shot 35.7% (15 of 42) from the floor.
GICC 62, Seward 46
SEWARD (0-7)
Eden Schulz 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Benedict 5-12 0-0 15, Ona Stutzman 3-13 0-0 8, Jeffi Schaefer 0-3 0-0 0, Kelsey Miller 3-3 4-5 11, Tarryn Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Jayden Fernau 3-5 0-0 7, Haylie Sloup 1-3 3-6 5, Sofia Heaston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 7-11 46.
GICC (5-2)
Jenna Heidelk 0-3 5-6 5, Alyssa Wilson 1-3 2-4 5, Gracie Woods 6-8 2-4 17, Chloe Cloud 6-9 1-2 13, Lucy Ghaifan 6-9 5-8 17, Anna Tibbetts 0-1 0-0 0, Bryndal Moody 1-1 0-0 2, Hannah Gellatly 1-2 0-0 3, Carolyn Maser 0-1 0-0 0, Avery O’Boyle 0-1 0-0 0, Tristyn Hedman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 15-24 62.
Seward 8 11 15 12—46
GICC 16 20 12 14—62
3-point goals—Seward 9-28 (Schulz 0-2, Benedict 5-11, Stutzman 2-7, Schaefer 0-3, Miller 1-1, Hartman 0-1, Fernau 1-2, Sloup 0-1), GICC 5-14 (Heidelk 0-3, Wilson 1-3, Woods 3-4, Tibbetts 0-1, Gellatly 1-2, O’Boyle 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Seward 24 (Stutzman 5), GICC 28 (Ghaifan 10). Assists—Seward 10 (Schulz 4), GICC 13 (Heidelk 5). Turnovers—Seward 18, GICC 15. Total fouls—Seward 16, GICC 10. Technicals—None. A—NA.