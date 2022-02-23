 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCook rallies to end Northwest’s season
McCook rallies to end Northwest's season

basketball-GINW.jpg

McCOOK — Northwest held a 42-37 lead going into the final quarter of the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament.

But McCook outscored the Vikings 21-11 to rally and win 58-54 Wednesday at McCook.

The Bison broke a 51-all tie with a 7-3 run to end the ballgame.

Evan Humphrey scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for McCook.

Sam Hartman led Northwest with 18 points, while Wyatt Jensen finished with 15 points.

The Vikings end their season at 8-17.

McCook 58, Northwest 54

Northwest 7 23 13 11—54

McCook 17 12 8 21—58

NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 18, Wyatt Jensen 15, Travin Harring 7, Hunter Jensen 4, Trevyn Keene 4, Cooper Garrett 4, Brandon Bykerk 2.

McCOOK—Evan Humphrey 18, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 11, Josh Hegwood 7, Cole Cappel 6, Adam Dugger 6, Brendan Gillen 5.

McCook rallies to end Northwest’s season

