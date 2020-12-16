McCool Junction uses big runs to sweep Heartland Lutheran boys, girls

A quick 13-point deficit was too much for Heartland Lutheran to overcome Tuesday.

McCool Junction used 11 of Tyler Neville’s game-high 24 points in an opening 13-0 run to top Heartland Lutheran 46-28.

Neville went 3-for-4 from 3-point range during that early scoring outburst.

“We knew that they have some good shooters,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said. “Neville’s a good shooter. (Owen) McDonald, (Chase) Wilkinson are good shooters. We got off to a sluggish start, but we bounced back with a 7-0 run there and finished it right.”

The Red Hornets (0-4) did answer McCool Junction’s run with a 7-0 stretch of their own to close out the quarter after Josh Rathjen hit a 3-pointer to get the hosts on the scoreboard with 2:58 left in the first.

Heartland Lutheran got the lead down to six points two more times in the second quarter before McCool Junction took a 27-15 halftime lead.

“We’ve talked that lately a lot of our problems are turnovers,” Penny said. “We’re not making good passes.