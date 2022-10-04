McCool Junction wins in four sets over Heartland Lutheran

Small steps.

That’s the message right now for Heartland Lutheran’s volleyball team.

McCool Junction beat Heartland Lutheran 17-25, 25-11, 27-25, 25-16 Tuesday in Grand Island.

The most thrilling set between two squads who are similar in experience and in the standings was the third.

The Mustangs took a 16-10 lead, but the Red Hornets roared back to tie the set 25-all. However, a Kaeli Meehan kill and a Kayloine Ervin ace serve gave McCool Junction the close set win.

“I feel like we did a lot of really good things,” Heartland Lutheran coach Jackie Caldwell said. “However, the loss is hard. We came back by how many points? I was pretty impressed. I knew they could do it. We’re getting better every game.”

McCool Junction coach Dave Stahr was pleased with how his team started and finished each set but said they need to work on staying focused in the middle.

“Our girls, they play hard until we get 10 points and then after we get 20 points,” Stahr said. “We’ve got to work harder between 10 and 20, and then we’ll be a really good team.”

Heartland Lutheran is a young team, with only one senior on its roster. That senior is Kiki Nyanok, who led the Red Hornets with seven kills.

Caldwell said the move from middle to outside hitter has helped but with an injury a few matches ago, they’re easing her back into play.

With the loss, Heartland Lutheran dropped to 3-15 this season. Cladwell said the season hasn’t gone the way they wanted, so they’ve focused on picking up smaller wins.

“Every game, we’ve been setting our own goals,” Caldwell said. “Last year wasn’t exactly a big winning season either, so we’re looking at previous games from the year before and setting a goal to do better than that and just taking those small steps. I think the girls are going to keep fighting this season and then we have plans for the offseason.”

Hannah Weaver also added in three kills for Heartland Lutheran. Weaver and Taylor Lemburg each had 10 digs, Carly Niemoth had a block and Chloe Keasling and Emary Rhoades each had an ace serve.

McCool Junction improved to 7-13 with the win. McKenna Yates led the team with eight kills, two ace serves and five blocks. Meehan also added six kills.

Just like the Red Hornets, the Mustangs also have one senior on their roster, so Stahr said that also makes him excited for the future.

“It’s been a rough year,” Stahr said. “We’ve been starting the same team for the last two years. We are super young and have basically the same starters again next year. We’re about halfway between a three year stint with the same girls so getting a win is super exciting and great. The wins and losses don’t show what we’ve been able to do this year.”

McCool Junction 3, Heartland Lutheran 1

McCool Junction; 17; 25; 27; 25

Heartland Lutheran; 25; 22; 25; 16

MJ (Kills-aces-blocks) — Bri Stuzman 1-1-0, Morgan Thiemannm 3-2-0, McKenna Yates 8-2-5, Kaeli Meehan 6-2-0, Josey Vodicka 5-1-0, Shelby Bandt, 5-0-0, Dakota Wollenburg 2-2-0, Kayloine Ervin 2-0-1

HL (Kills-aces-blocks) — Autumn Asche 1-0-0, Chloe Keasling 1-1-0, Carly Niemoth 2-0-2, Reagan Norris 2-0-0, Hanna Weaver 3-0-0, Kiki Nyanok 7-0-0.

ASSISTS — HL: Keasling 14.