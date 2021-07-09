Memories of games played 80 years ago still fresh in the minds of two Grand Island men

At the end of the second row of the baseball picture lined up next to each other are Katrouzos (next to his brother Sam), Ewoldt and Ray Johnson, who went on to play in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.

The baseball fields were far from the facilities today, but there were other benefits.

“We’d play so many small towns, and it would be hard to beat them,” Katrouzos said. “Then they’d feed us. They had so many munchies. It didn’t cost much.”

Ewoldt added: “It couldn’t cost much. We didn’t have any money.”

Basketball provided highlights and lowlights for Ewoldt. He easily recalls hitting a game-winning basket with seven seconds left to defeat rival Hastings.

He also admits to costing his team a game against the No. 1 rated team during a game in Lincoln. Arguing that an opponent stepped out of bounds led to a costly technical, one of seven in the game by the team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Football was one sport that neither participated in.