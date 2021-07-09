Memories of games played 80 years ago still fresh in the minds of two Grand Island men

Being part of a sports team can form unique bonds that can’t quite be duplicated elsewhere.
There are those big victories and those agonizing defeats.
More importantly, there are those friendships that can become lifelong joys.
And it’s pretty easy to start reminiscing about those sporting highs and lows whether they took place a few months or 80 years ago.
For proof of the latter, experience a conversation between Grand Island residents Don Ewoldt and Gus Katrouzos.
They may be in their mid-90s, but ask a few questions about playing sports growing up in the city and the memories come flooding back.
And there are comparisons about today’s sports and the “good old days.”
A summer of Legion baseball back in 1941 involved about 13 games. Today it’s closer to 50.
“We played in pastures,” Ewoldt said. “Now they have batting cages and batting gloves and all these things.”
Team pictures of the 1941 Legion Post 53 team and the 1941-42 Grand Island Senior High basketball team owned by Ewoldt bring back memories.
He and Katrouzos are the only two members from those teams still alive.
At the end of the second row of the baseball picture lined up next to each other are Katrouzos (next to his brother Sam), Ewoldt and Ray Johnson, who went on to play in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.
The baseball fields were far from the facilities today, but there were other benefits.
“We’d play so many small towns, and it would be hard to beat them,” Katrouzos said. “Then they’d feed us. They had so many munchies. It didn’t cost much.”
Ewoldt added: “It couldn’t cost much. We didn’t have any money.”
Basketball provided highlights and lowlights for Ewoldt. He easily recalls hitting a game-winning basket with seven seconds left to defeat rival Hastings.
He also admits to costing his team a game against the No. 1 rated team during a game in Lincoln. Arguing that an opponent stepped out of bounds led to a costly technical, one of seven in the game by the team.
Football was one sport that neither participated in.
“I wasn’t on our football team my senior year,” Ewoldt said. “They lost every game — never won a game. I was on the track team and cross country team, and that interfered with it. But I’m not a football player. Good thing I wasn’t, or I probably would have been all beat up.”
Katrouzos said: “I wish I could have played football. Looking back at it, I think I would have been all right at it.”
Sports didn’t end in high school. After serving his country in World War II, Ewoldt played basketball for a Veterans of Foreign Wars team based in Grand Island that played at the Grand Island Baptist College.
“We’d play other VFW teams from all around the state,” he said. “We were tough to beat.”
The names listed on the back of a team picture includes Don “Gunner” Ewoldt.
Ewoldt enjoyed playing softball until age 44 when his sons were involved in Legion baseball and he found himself enjoying their games more than playing himself.
Katrouzos sponsored a team for his business, Coney Island.
“We’d pick up players for the Coney Island team,” he said. “If a customer came in and looked good, even if we didn’t know the guy, we’d tell him to come out and play ball with us.”
While sports in the 1940s are much different from sports in the 2020s, one thing hasn’t changed.
If you get a team together with good people and good chemistry, it can make for some special bonds and memories.
“It was a good group of guys,” Ewoldt said.
“They were respectful,” Katrouzos added.
Eventually the stories come to a close, such as an umpire pulled out of the stands during a road postseason game that wouldn’t call a strike from a Grand Island pitcher even if it was right down the middle.
“We’ve had a hell of a life,” Katrouzos summarized.
“I’m still alive!” Ewoldt proclaimed.
And so are the memories.
