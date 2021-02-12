Millard North back for high-profile Heartland Hoops Classic game

There are plenty of reasons for basketball fans to stick around until the very end of Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic.
The final game at 9 p.m. pits a pair of nationally ranked teams in event regular Oak Hill — from Mouth of Wilson, Virginia — and Millard North.
Oak Hill’s participation in the Heartland Hoops Classic opened the door for other national teams to start coming to play in the Heartland Events Center in mid-February, and Warriors return once again.
It’s a two-game trip this time around following Oak Hill’s game on Friday evening at Hastings College against Sunrise Christian Academy.
“Our team benefits from those kinds of games, which is the main thing,” said coach Steve Smith, who owned a 1,118-82 record entering his 36th season. “These guys want to play against the best players in the country and we’re looking forward to coming to Nebraska and playing against two more top-25 teams in Sunrise Christian and Millard North.”
Oak Hill is 14-6 and currently ranked No. 16 in the country by MaxPreps. The team graduated eight seniors last year who all signed with NCAA Div. I programs, leading the Warriors to “take some lumps,” Smith said.
But the cupboard isn’t exactly bare.
M.J. Rice, a 6-foot-5 junior guard forward, is averaging 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He is ranked No. 22 in the country by 247sports and has received offers from Boston College, Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.
“M.J. can shoot it, he can really handle it and he can get to the rim — and when he gets to the rim, he gets to the foul line a lot because he kind of punishes people inside and draws a lot of fouls,” Smith said. “You almost have to foul M.J. to stop him because he’s like a freight train coming down the court. He’s just a big, strong kid — he looks like a football guy, but he’s really agile and gets off the floor well and rebounds well.”
Caleb Foster (6-4 sophomore guard) contributes 13 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.
“Caleb very seldom turns the ball over — he’s not a jet up and down the floor, but he’s very solid, under control all of the time and he makes good decisions and is a good passer,” Smith said. “He can score, too.
“He has very good 3-point range and he can get into the lane and makes plays and can shoot pull-ups in there.
“He plays for his teammates and he’s just a smart player who has a really good feel for the point-guard position. He knows when to speed up the game, when to slow it down and how and when to get guys shots.”
Millard North is ranked second in Nebraska and No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps. The Mustangs (19-1) have split a pair of games against Class A No. 1 Bellevue West.
“Every team is a new experience, but we were fortunate to have four starters back,” coach Tim Cannon said. “Tyler Sandoval, at 6-8, has been a really solid addition to our starting lineup and is a very underrated player. He has done a nice job of scoring and rebounding inside for us.”
Millard North is led by Hunter Sallis, possibly the most recruited player in state history. Rated as the No. 6 player in the country and No. 2 combo guard in the senior class, Sallis said he will announce his college decision on March 26 from his finalists — Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.
“Hunter’s scoring average is about the same as last year, but I really like the improvements he’s made with his rebounding and passing,” Cannon said. “Defensively, he’s always good, but he’s really at his best when we put him on another standout player — he loves that challenge. He’s also become a better leader and a more vocal leader.”
Sallis is averaging 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Saint Thomas (6-7 senior forward) is rated a three-star player by Rivals and has offers that include Iowa State, Mississippi State, TCU, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
He is also scoring 22.2 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
“I can’t even put into words how good this guy is at so many things,” Cannon said. “His on-ball defense has become really good and his effort has improved. He can score both on driving layups and 3-pointers — he’s hitting 3s at a prolific rate. Saint not only scores, but there’s a lot of nights he leads us in assists or rebounds or both.”
Last year Millard North lost to IMG Academy 70-65 in the Heartland Hoops Classic. The Mustangs are excited about another high-profile match-up against a national power.
“We’ve been looking forward to it tremendously — a lot like last year when we signed up to play IMG,” Cannon said. “We’re always excited to play a team of that level and, of course, everyone knows about their tradition and we know it will be a great event.”
Smith said Oak Hill expects to be in a fight with Millard North.
“I looked at Millard North and they have a really good team — that’s going to be a tough game for us,” he said.