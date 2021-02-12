Millard North back for high-profile Heartland Hoops Classic game

“M.J. can shoot it, he can really handle it and he can get to the rim — and when he gets to the rim, he gets to the foul line a lot because he kind of punishes people inside and draws a lot of fouls,” Smith said. “You almost have to foul M.J. to stop him because he’s like a freight train coming down the court. He’s just a big, strong kid — he looks like a football guy, but he’s really agile and gets off the floor well and rebounds well.”

Caleb Foster (6-4 sophomore guard) contributes 13 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

“Caleb very seldom turns the ball over — he’s not a jet up and down the floor, but he’s very solid, under control all of the time and he makes good decisions and is a good passer,” Smith said. “He can score, too.

“He has very good 3-point range and he can get into the lane and makes plays and can shoot pull-ups in there.

“He plays for his teammates and he’s just a smart player who has a really good feel for the point-guard position. He knows when to speed up the game, when to slow it down and how and when to get guys shots.”

Millard North is ranked second in Nebraska and No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps. The Mustangs (19-1) have split a pair of games against Class A No. 1 Bellevue West.