Millard North nips Islanders in OT

OMAHA — Noah Boganowski’s interception in the end zone sealed Millard North’s 38-35 double-overtime victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday night at Buell Stadium.
Tied 35-35 after the first overtime, the Class A No. 9-rated Mustangs (2-4) settled for Noah Boyd’s 19-yard field goal on the first possession of the second OT. With a chance to win with a touchdown, the Islanders’ fourth turnover of the night ended it as Boganowski won a jump-ball battle for the football in the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the 5-yard line.
Turnovers (three lost fumbles and an interception) spoiled what was otherwise a strong performance by Grand Island’s offense. The Islanders (2-4), who slipped to 0-2 in overtime games this season, finished with 479 total yards on 61 plays.
Making his second start at quarterback, Kytan Fyfe was 9 of 18 passing for 203 yards and three TDs. The junior also rushed 12 times for 141 yards, including a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, finishing with 344 yards of total offense.
Fyfe had TD passes of 83 yards to wide receiver Brandon Fox, 72 yards to tight end Augustine Atikpohou and 6 yards to wide receiver Will Knuth. Fox ended with three catches for 114 yards, while Ayden McDermott rushed 20 times for 104 yards, including a 21-yard TD run that saw him break three tackles and give the Islanders a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Millard North countered with a sturdy rushing attack, picking up 398 ground yards on 60 attempts. Quarterback Jimmy Quaintance led the way, carrying 30 times for 227 yards and three TDs, while fullback Jason Cox rushed 26 times for 166 yards and two scores.
Grand Island led 14-0 midway through the second quarter and 21-7 early in the third before lost fumbles on consecutive possessions helped turn the momentum. Quaintance had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards to tie the score at 21-21 before his 58-yard TD run put Millard North ahead 28-21 with 7:19 remaining in regulation.
The Islanders answered two plays later when Fyfe connected with Atikpohou, who shed a tackler and broke free for a 72-yard TD reception with 6:28 left in regulation. In the first overtime, Grand Island pulled ahead 35-28 on Fyfe’s 6-yard TD pass to Knuth, but Cox’s 3-yard TD run tied it at 35-all, forcing the second OT.
