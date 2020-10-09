Millard North nips Islanders in OT

OMAHA — Noah Boganowski’s interception in the end zone sealed Millard North’s 38-35 double-overtime victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday night at Buell Stadium.

Tied 35-35 after the first overtime, the Class A No. 9-rated Mustangs (2-4) settled for Noah Boyd’s 19-yard field goal on the first possession of the second OT. With a chance to win with a touchdown, the Islanders’ fourth turnover of the night ended it as Boganowski won a jump-ball battle for the football in the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the 5-yard line.

Turnovers (three lost fumbles and an interception) spoiled what was otherwise a strong performance by Grand Island’s offense. The Islanders (2-4), who slipped to 0-2 in overtime games this season, finished with 479 total yards on 61 plays.

Making his second start at quarterback, Kytan Fyfe was 9 of 18 passing for 203 yards and three TDs. The junior also rushed 12 times for 141 yards, including a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, finishing with 344 yards of total offense.