Millard North spoils Islanders' home opener

Millard North spoiled Grand Island Senior High’s home opener Thursday at Ryder Park.
The Class A No. 4-rated Mustangs outhit the Islanders 14-2 and coasted to a 12-2 victory in five innings.
“Obviously not the way we wanted our home opener to go, but hats off to Millard North,” G.I. coach Kirby Wells said. “They’re a really good team and one through nine in the lineup they swing it really well.
“We had a couple uncharacteristic things early in the game, and you’ve got to make plays. If you give good teams extra outs, it’s going to come back and hurt you. We’ve got to continue to do the little things right.”
Millard North (6-1) outscored the Islanders 2-1 in each of the first two innings, then broke things open with five runs in the third.
Corey Palmer finished 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Lev Denenberg added a solo home run to give the Mustangs a 10-run lead in the top of the fifth.
Brandon Lundquist limited the Islanders (1-3) to two runs (one earned) on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over four innings.
Tycen Nelson took the loss, giving up seven runs (six earned) on six hits with one strikeout and one walk over two-plus innings.
Braden Robinson and Braden Wenzel had RBI singles for Grand Island’s only hits.
The loss came on the heels of an 11-1 five-inning defeat to No. 2 Lincoln East on Monday.
“That’s the main focus right now – we ran into very good baseball teams our last two games,” Wells said. “Lincoln East is playing well and Millard North is playing well right now.
“I told them tomorrow is a new day and we have to continue to improve and make strides forward to keep getting better every day.”
Grand Island will look to show quick signs of improvement when it returns to Ryder Park to host a doubleheader with Class B No. 8 Elkhorn North on Saturday.
“We’ve got to start making routine plays, especially early in the game,” Wells said. “Our starting pitchers have to be ready to pitch. We’ve yet to retire the leadoff hitter of a game, so more so we’ve got to be ready to play.”
Millard North (6-1) 225 21—12 14 1
Grand Island (1-3) 110 00—2 2 2
WP—Lundquist. LP—Nelson. 2B—MN, Palmer, Petermann, Weindel. HR—MN, Palmer, Denenberg.