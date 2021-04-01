Millard North spoils Islanders' home opener

Millard North spoiled Grand Island Senior High’s home opener Thursday at Ryder Park.

The Class A No. 4-rated Mustangs outhit the Islanders 14-2 and coasted to a 12-2 victory in five innings.

“Obviously not the way we wanted our home opener to go, but hats off to Millard North,” G.I. coach Kirby Wells said. “They’re a really good team and one through nine in the lineup they swing it really well.

“We had a couple uncharacteristic things early in the game, and you’ve got to make plays. If you give good teams extra outs, it’s going to come back and hurt you. We’ve got to continue to do the little things right.”

Millard North (6-1) outscored the Islanders 2-1 in each of the first two innings, then broke things open with five runs in the third.

Corey Palmer finished 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Lev Denenberg added a solo home run to give the Mustangs a 10-run lead in the top of the fifth.

Brandon Lundquist limited the Islanders (1-3) to two runs (one earned) on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over four innings.

Tycen Nelson took the loss, giving up seven runs (six earned) on six hits with one strikeout and one walk over two-plus innings.

