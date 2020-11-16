MILLER: Finalists navigated different road of staying healthy in COVID-19 world

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s hard to tell kids, ‘Hey, you’ve got a brother and sister coming back from college. You’ve just got to be really careful.’ It’s just a different time that we’re living in. But I just can’t emphasize enough how good of leaders those guys are for our team and for our program and for those younger guys.”

With the way that positive COVID cases have spiked around the state over the past month, it is a credit to school administrators, coaches and players that only one playoff game was forfeited due to the coronavirus, and that came in the first round.

That doesn’t mean that the pandemic didn’t have a big impact on the postseason, especially at the end.

As last Friday’s semifinals were taking place across the state, social media rumbles began.

New directed health measures had been issued for Lancaster County, including delaying the start of winter sports. While that didn’t obviously impact the football finals at Memorial Stadium, the drastically limited attendance could.

And it soon came out that the Nebraska School Activities Association had informed school administrators late in the afternoon that the finals would be moved up to this upcoming Friday and be held at the home site of the higher seeded team.