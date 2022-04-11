Missed opportunities haunt Northwest in loss to Columbus Scotus

The Northwest boys soccer had its opportunities.

The Class B No. 4 Vikings had seven shots on goals compared to Columbus Scotus’ five and missed shots either high or straight to the Shamrocks goalkeeper.

That led to a 1-0 loss to the No. 6 Shamrocks Monday at Northwest High School.

“We had so many opportunities in this game, especially early on,” NW assistant coach John Kenna said. “In the end, that came back to hurt us.”

The first missed opportunity came in the first minutes when Caden Keller kicked one straight to Scotus goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann.

Bixenmann came up with another key save near halftime when Peyton Atwood kicked one straight to him as well.

“Hats to their goalkeeper. He made some tremendous saves for them,” Kenna said. “But you got to take advantage of those opportunities when you get that chance.”

Then came the second half and Scotus controlled possession for most of the second half. The Shamrocks appeared to have had a goal early but were called offsides.

Then the Shamrocks had chances but couldn’t convert as NW goalkeeper Zeke Koening had four saves.

However, Scotus converted in the 70th minute as Blake Wemhoff got one past Koening for the game’s only score.

The Vikings did have chances when they got the ball on their side of the field, but couldn’t convert. The best chance came in the middle of the half when Jarit Mejia missed the goal high.

“They controlled possession more in the second half where it was probably even in the first half,” Kenna said. “And you can tell our defense was getting a little tired as there were longer runs and we had some miscommunication errors that hurt us as well. Then it gets to the point to where if you make one mistake, it will hurt you, especially against good teams.”

Next up for the Vikings is the Central Conference Tournament, which will be at Northwest. The Vikings, who are the No. 3 seed, take on Schuyler at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Kenna said Northwest needs to put the loss behind them and be ready to play Tuesday.

“We need to regroup and come back and play tomorrow,” he said. “We’re to the part of our schedule where there are a lot of games with not a lot of time off in between. We just need to bounce back. We just need to clean some little things and just finish when we get opportunities.”

GIRLS

Columbus Scotus 4, Northwest 0

The Northwest girls soccer team had no answers for Columbus Scotus.

The Class B, No. 9 Shamrocks scored two goals in each half, leading them to a 4-0 win over the Vikings Tuesday at Northwest High School.

Scotus outshot Northwest 22-7 and were behind in the opening five minutes.

NW coach Jess Herrmann said she was impressed with what Scotus did.

“Scotus is a great and they are a program that is consistently good every year and this year is no different,” Herrmann said. “They have some nice players, especially the Brezenski sisters. So this was a good measuring stick for us. We knew what they wanted to do and they did them.”

Emma Brezenski and Larkyn Mahoney did the scoing for the Shamrocks in the opening 10 minutes of the contest.

Libbie Brezenski, Emma older sister, scored both of Scotus’ goals in the second half for the final margin.

NW goalkeeper Rego Gaussman had 10 saves.

Despite the score, Herrmann said she was actually pleased with what she saw.

“I thought the game was closer than what the score inducted. They forced us to play faster than what we were used to but I’m glad about that because it made us think faster. We just made some little mistakes and they took advantage of it. It”

The Vikings will compete in the Central Conference Tournament, which gets under way on Tuesday. Northwest is the No. 1 seed and will host York at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Vikings have a 5-1 win over York already this season.

“We lost to two really good teams in Scottsbluff and Scotus so I hope we learned something in those losses,” Herrmann said. “But I know York will come to play so we’ll need to be ready to play too.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.