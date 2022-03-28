Mistakes haunt Grand Island Senior High in loss to No. 3 Lincoln East

Not much went right for the Grand Island Senior High baseball Monday night.

The Islanders had only hit and gave up eight errors, while the pitching staff gave up 13 hits during a 19-0 five-inning loss to Class A, No. 3 Lincoln at Ryder Park.

GISH coach Kirby Wells said it wasn’t the Islanders’ day.

“Not much went right and when you give a good teams extra outs, it’s going to hurt you,” Wells said. “Mistakes kept stockpiling on us there. And we didn’t do a good job of paying attention to detail and that hurt us.”

And the Islander offense had a hard time getting anything going. The only hit came by Tycen Nelson in the second inning, while getting on base five other times.

San Jose State recruit Jalen Worthly kept the Islanders off balance in the early going as he had five strikeouts. In all, Worthly, Aidan Johnson and Cooper Erikson altogether had nine strikeouts.

Offensively, the Spartans had 19 hitters come to the plate in the contest. Noah Walters led the offense by going 3 of 4 with three RBIs, while Kaiden Bradley was 2 for 2 with a RBI and a double, and Cooper Erikson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

East’s took complete control in the third inning as they scored 10 runs on five hits in going through the order with the Islanders committing five errors.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Lincoln East because they are a good team,” Wells said. “They can hit the ball well and can pitch. (Jalen) is a pitcher mixes his pitches well. They are a great ball

team who I think has a chance to be in the thick of things at the end.”

The Grand Island pitching staff of Cohen Evans, Caiden Rath, Kaden Kuusela and Kevin Ramos combined to strike out eight Spartan batters, despite giving up 13 hits.

Wells said the Islanders need to put the loss behind them and get ready to play at No. 7 Kearney Tuesday.

“We got to get past this because we have Kearney tomorrow and it’s always a big game whenever we play Kearney,” Wells said.

