Modified Flatwater Fracas taking place Saturday

The Flatwater Fracas will take place this weekend in Grand Island.
However, it will have a few different looks to it due to COVID-19.
Normally a two-day tournament that takes place at the Heartland Events Center, it will now be a one-day event that will be held at Grand Island Senior High and Walnut Middle School.
A reason for that was because of the fan restrictions which allow only two immediate family members per athlete to attend the event.
There will be 20 teams taking part in the dual tournament. It will be paired in five pools of four that will take place in different gyms at GISH and Walnut. Two pools will be in the West gym while two more will take place in the other two gyms, while one will take place at Walnut. Each team will be guaranteed five duals on Saturday. The event gets underway at 10 a.m.
“It’s a great event and we’re happy to be hosting it. There’s a lot of great teams and great individuals that come down here,” GISH coach Joey Morrison said. “We would love to have it at the events center and that’s a great facility but with the fan restrictions, this was the best thing. It should be fun.”
The Fracas will still feature lots of quality individuals and teams. There are nine teams, including six Class A and three Class B schools, currently ranked in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, and a large number of individuals who are ranked.
Morrison said it’s going to be a competitive tournament.
“Teams like Papillion-LaVista, Lincoln East and others have a lot of wrestlers back, and Beatrice might be a team to watch out for because they have some quality individuals that will do very well in Class B,” Morrison said. “Kearney and Columbus, who gave us trouble at the start of the season (a 43-33 Islander win), are doing well this year too. There are teams who aren’t quite as strong but have strong individuals somewhere in their lineup.”
A number of out-of-state schools usually come down to participate in the tournament like Manhattan and Smith Center out of Kansas. However, Smith Center is the only out-of-state school coming as some school districts wouldn’t allow teams to participate. Morrison said that’s unfortunate but did say that those teams should be back in next year’s tournament.
“Most of the teams that aren’t coming this year is mostly because of travel restrictions, hotel restrictions or something that prevented them from coming because of COVID,” he said. “But the good news is that they said they are coming back next year. We’re looking to get it back to 32 teams and back at the events center.”
Fans can still keep up to date on the Fracas on trackwrestling.com. Dual and match results will be updated within moments after a match is completed. All matches will also be streamed live on the same website for $14.95. They will be archived later on so fans can watch a match they might have missed during the tournament anytime.
“We did this last year and there were a lot of people who took advantage of it,” Morrison said. “There will be a lot of great action so I encourage people to look into it.”
Morrison said he’s excited the Fracas is still going and a lot of people need to be thanked.
“We have a lot of people who are really supportive to the sport of wrestling and to this event,” Morrison said. “We need to thank all the people at Senior High, along with the volunteers and officials that are coming in to help because without those people, this event isn’t happening. There are a lot of people who do a lot of great things for this event and it’s amazing when it all clicks.”
