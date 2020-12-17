Modified Flatwater Fracas taking place Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morrison said it’s going to be a competitive tournament.

“Teams like Papillion-LaVista, Lincoln East and others have a lot of wrestlers back, and Beatrice might be a team to watch out for because they have some quality individuals that will do very well in Class B,” Morrison said. “Kearney and Columbus, who gave us trouble at the start of the season (a 43-33 Islander win), are doing well this year too. There are teams who aren’t quite as strong but have strong individuals somewhere in their lineup.”

A number of out-of-state schools usually come down to participate in the tournament like Manhattan and Smith Center out of Kansas. However, Smith Center is the only out-of-state school coming as some school districts wouldn’t allow teams to participate. Morrison said that’s unfortunate but did say that those teams should be back in next year’s tournament.

“Most of the teams that aren’t coming this year is mostly because of travel restrictions, hotel restrictions or something that prevented them from coming because of COVID,” he said. “But the good news is that they said they are coming back next year. We’re looking to get it back to 32 teams and back at the events center.”