Monday city roundup

BOYS GOLF
GICC opens season with dual victory
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team opened its season with a win over Kearney Catholic.
In their first competition in two years, the Crusaders defeated the Stars 167-186 Monday.
Bowdie Fox led GICC with a 38.
Crusader Craig Rupp said he liked what he saw, especially from the first outing in two years.
“It felt good to get out there again. There islots of room for improvement and to get better but I’m overall I was pleased,” he said. “We have a busy week this week we play tomorrow and Thursday so hopefully we can see some strides being made in a short period of time.”
GICC competes at the Ord Invite Tuesday.
GICC-Kearney Catholic dual
GICC (167) — Bowdie Fox 38, Will Goering 40, Jackson Henry 41, Jonathan Schardt 51.
SOCCER
Islanders pick up fourth-straight win
The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team used a strong second half to pick up its fourth-straight win.
After a scoreless first half, the Islanders scored four second-half goals to defeat Columbus 4-0 Monday at GISH.
Moises Cotom, Diego Salas, Marvin Dominguez, Javier Baide scored the goals for Grand Island.
The Islanders take on No. 6 Lincoln East at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field.
Grand Island girls fall to No. 1 Lincoln East
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team fell to Class A, No. 1 Lincoln East 9-0.
The Islanders will be back in action in hosting Lincoln High at 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Field.