Monday City roundup
  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: GISH Basketball

Girls Basketball

Grand Island falls to Norfolk

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team were outscored 16-3 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 55-24 loss to Norfolk.

Emma McCoy led the Islanders with five points.

Grand Island (0-18) 3 10 8 3—24

Norfolk (8-10) 16 17 14 8—55

GRAND ISLAND— Abbi Maciejewski 1, Claire Kelly 4, Adriana Cabello 2, Jaylen Hansen 3, Mya Guarych 3, Hailey Kenkel 3, Emma McCoy 5, Lily Chavez 3.

NORFOLK—Nealy Brummond 8, Tessa Gall 7, Erin Schwanebeck 17, Chelsea Storm 5, Hailey Kleinschmit 8, Lauren Hinrichs 1, Agdaly Sanchez 8.

