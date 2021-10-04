Monday city roundup

GOLF
Vikings win B-3 meet
YORK — The Northwest girls golf team claimed the Class B, District 3 Meet in York Monday.
The Vikings had three medalists to help them score a 396. That helped NW qualify to the state meet.
Olivia Ottman paced Northwest with a third-place with a 94 score, while Taylor Mazour was fourth with a 95. Alyssa Empfield took sixth with a 95.
Avery Hermesch was disqualified from the meet because of scorecards not matching up.
NW coach Alex Hull said he’s glad that other players were able to step up.
“That’s just where I’m just proud that we have five girls who can score for us. You have an unfortunate situation with a DQ and something we’re all going to learn from as a team,” Hull said. “You go to that No. 5 score and it still counts for us and we’re still there. So that’s something I’m proud of with this team is the depth that we have and that they’re able to make it count for us.
“You look at an Alyssa Empfield who ends up something like sixth (individually) as a medalist and last week she was at 123 at conference at College Heights. It just kind of shows you that when it’s somebody else’s turn to step up they do it. And they do a good job. The depth has been huge for us and it’s hopefully something we can continue to use at state.”
The Vikings will compete at the state meet in the Scottsbluff Country Club Oct. 11-12.
Class B, District 3 Meet
At York Country Club
Team Standings
*Team Qualifiers
Northwest 396*, York 414*, Aurora 457*, Hastings 470, Adams Central 462, Seward 496, Schuyler 495.
State Qualifiers
1, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 87; 2, Anna Brant, HAS, 93; 3, Olivia Ottman, NW, 94; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 95; 5, Piper Fernau, YOR, 96; 6, Alyssa Empfield, NW, 95; 7, Alyssa Alt, YOR, 104; 8, Grace Ziegler, AUR, 104; 9, Tatum Holthus, YOR, 105; 10, Leah Krings, HAS, 108; 10, Taylor Hostert, SEW, 108.
Messere, GICC qualifies for state
HOLDREGE — Angela Messere earned top honors at the Class C, District 4 Meet Monday.
The Crusader senior shot an 81 to win the individual title.
That helped GICC qualify to the state meet as a team after firing a 412. Ember Kleint shot a 102, while Emery Obermiller-Snyder had a 110. Madeline Logue had a 119 and a Hannah Hamik fired a 124.
Defending Class C champion Broken Bow, who had three medalists, won the meet with a 372. Camryn Johnson led the Indians with a third-place finish after firing an 86, while Emery Custer came in fourth with a 91. Molly Custer was seventh with a 94.
The Class C meet will take place at the Elks Country Club in Columbus Oct. 11-12.
Class C, District 4 Meet
At Holdrege Country Club
Team Standings
* Team Qualifiers
Broken Bow 372*, Cozad 395*, Grand Island Central Catholic 412*, Minden 418, Kearney Catholic 438, Holdrege 453, Gothenburg 482, Gibbon 506, Cambridge 515, St. Paul 534, Arcadia/Loup City 537, Doniphan-Trumbull 552.
State Qualifiers
1, Angela Messere, GICC, 81; 2, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 83; 3, Camryn Johnson, BB, 86; 4, Emery Custer, BB, 91; 5, Sarah McKeon, RAV, 92; 6, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 92; 7, Molly Custer, BB, 94; 8, Macy Jones, CAM, 94; 9, Calllie Whitten, MIN, 98; 10T, Maddie Waggoner, KC, 99; 10T, Karissa Jackson, COZ, 99.
GISH’s Strong medals in A-2 meet to qualify
KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High’s Ayla Strong earned a spot to the state golf meet.
The Islander sophomore shot an 84 to finish in a three-way tie for 10th Monday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Kearney.
Hailey Kenkel will also qualify as a wildcard as she finished with a 96.
The two will compete in the Norfolk Country Club Oct. 11-12.
Class A, District 2 Meet
At Awarii Dunes
Team Standings
*Team qualifiers
Lincoln Southwest 293*, Omaha Marian 321*, Kearney 355*, Gretna 402, Ralston/Mercy 409, Omaha Bryan 673.
State Qualifiers
1, Kate Strickland, LSW, 67; 2, Neely Adler, LSW, 69, 3, Brielle Abbound, OM, 77; 4, Alysen Sander, LSW, 78; 5, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 79; 6, Jeslynn Baumgart, OM, 79; 7, Madison Murnan, OM, 81; 8, Hannah Lydiatt, KEA, 82; 9, Lilee Surdell-Eichten, RM, 83; 10T, Ayla Strong, GI, 84; 10T, Tori Schenkelberg, OM, 84; 10T, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 84.
SOFTBALL
Northwest falls to Hastings in B-8 final
HASTINGS — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest softball team finished as the Class B, Subdistrict 8 runner-up.
The Vikings fell to No. 2 Hastings 12-1 in five innings. Reyse Zobel had the lone Northwest hit in the loss.
Hastings had 10 hits in the contest with Sam Schmidt was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Northwest earned the matchup after defeating Adams Central 6-1. The Vikings scored three runs in both the fifth and the sixth to take control.
Avyn Urbanski and Zobel both went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run, while Ava Laurent was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Grand Island Central Catholic saw its season come to an end in a 13-1 in three-inning loss to Hastings.
The Tigers scored nine runs in the second inning to take control. They also his five home run in the contest.
The Crusaders were held to three hits. Mia Golka was 1 for 2 with a RBI for GICC.
Championship
Hastings 130 44—12 10 0
Northwest 100 00—1 1 4
WP—Molina. LP—Laurent. 2B—H:Scmidt, Schultz. HR—H: Schmidt.
First Round
Grand Island CC 100—1 3 1