Monday city roundup

GOLF

Vikings win B-3 meet

YORK — The Northwest girls golf team claimed the Class B, District 3 Meet in York Monday.

The Vikings had three medalists to help them score a 396. That helped NW qualify to the state meet.

Olivia Ottman paced Northwest with a third-place with a 94 score, while Taylor Mazour was fourth with a 95. Alyssa Empfield took sixth with a 95.

Avery Hermesch was disqualified from the meet because of scorecards not matching up.

NW coach Alex Hull said he’s glad that other players were able to step up.

“That’s just where I’m just proud that we have five girls who can score for us. You have an unfortunate situation with a DQ and something we’re all going to learn from as a team,” Hull said. “You go to that No. 5 score and it still counts for us and we’re still there. So that’s something I’m proud of with this team is the depth that we have and that they’re able to make it count for us.