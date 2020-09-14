 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday city roundup
0 comments

Monday city roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

TENNIS

GICC splits at Kearney Catholic Triangular

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team earned a split during the Kearney Catholic Triangular Monday.

The Crusaders defeated Kearney Catholic 8-1 but fell to McCook 5-4.

Jackson Henry (No. 3 singles), Jonathan Schardt (No. 4 singles) and Jackson Farias (No. 6 singles) each won both of their singles matches.

Henry and Farias teamed together at No. 1 doubles and won both of their matches together.

Grand Island CC 8, Kear.Catholic 1

Singles

No. 1 — Blake Thiele, KC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 8-5.

No. 2 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-6.

No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-2.

No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-0.

No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-1.

No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Farias/Henry, GICC, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-1.

No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, def. Saadi/Isaacson, KC, 8-1.

No. 3 — Koby Bales/Fox, GICC, def. Sharp/Beachy, 8-0.

McCook 5, Grand Island CC 4

Singles

No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, McC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 8-1.

No. 2 — Mason Michaelis, McC, def. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 8-0.

No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Evan Humphrey, McC, 8-4.

No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Lincoln Michaelis, McC, 8-4.

No. 5 — Nathaniel Miller, McC, def. Alex King, GICC, 8-6.

No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Joel Miller, McC, 8-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Farias/Henry, GICC, def. Humphrey/Michaelis, McC, 8-3.

No. 2 — N. Miller/J. Miller, McC, def. Schardt/King, GICC, 8-5.

No. 3 — Hinze/Mchaelis, McC, def. Bales/Fox, GICC, 8-1.

n golf

Vikings second, Crusaders third

The Northwest girls golf team finished second at Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular at Indianhead Golf Course.

Avery Hermesch led the way with a 49 score, while Lanie Fry shot a 52, helping the Vikings fired a 204.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere was top finisher with a 42. That helped the Crusaders shoot a 216.

GICC Triangular

Team Standings

York 198, Northwest 204, Grand Isand CC 216.

Team Scores

NORTHWEST (204) — Avery Hermesch 49, Lanie Fry 52, Hailey Schuster 51, Olivia Ottman 52, Alayna Wattier 55.

GRAND ISLAND CC (216) — Angela Messere 42, Ashlyn Kucera 55, Ember Kleint 59, Madeline Logue 60, Emery Obermiller 65.

YORK (198) — Riley Stuhr 44, Abby York 47, Kirsten Fike 52, Piper Rernau 55, Rylie Krause 58.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts