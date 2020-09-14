Monday city roundup

TENNIS
GICC splits at Kearney Catholic Triangular
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team earned a split during the Kearney Catholic Triangular Monday.
The Crusaders defeated Kearney Catholic 8-1 but fell to McCook 5-4.
Jackson Henry (No. 3 singles), Jonathan Schardt (No. 4 singles) and Jackson Farias (No. 6 singles) each won both of their singles matches.
Henry and Farias teamed together at No. 1 doubles and won both of their matches together.
Grand Island CC 8, Kear.Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1 — Blake Thiele, KC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 8-5.
No. 2 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-6.
No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-2.
No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-0.
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-1.
No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Farias/Henry, GICC, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-1.
No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, def. Saadi/Isaacson, KC, 8-1.
No. 3 — Koby Bales/Fox, GICC, def. Sharp/Beachy, 8-0.
McCook 5, Grand Island CC 4
Singles
No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, McC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 8-1.
No. 2 — Mason Michaelis, McC, def. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 8-0.
No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Evan Humphrey, McC, 8-4.
No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Lincoln Michaelis, McC, 8-4.
No. 5 — Nathaniel Miller, McC, def. Alex King, GICC, 8-6.
No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Joel Miller, McC, 8-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Farias/Henry, GICC, def. Humphrey/Michaelis, McC, 8-3.
No. 2 — N. Miller/J. Miller, McC, def. Schardt/King, GICC, 8-5.
No. 3 — Hinze/Mchaelis, McC, def. Bales/Fox, GICC, 8-1.
n golf
Vikings second, Crusaders third
The Northwest girls golf team finished second at Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular at Indianhead Golf Course.
Avery Hermesch led the way with a 49 score, while Lanie Fry shot a 52, helping the Vikings fired a 204.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere was top finisher with a 42. That helped the Crusaders shoot a 216.
GICC Triangular
Team Standings
York 198, Northwest 204, Grand Isand CC 216.
Team Scores
NORTHWEST (204) — Avery Hermesch 49, Lanie Fry 52, Hailey Schuster 51, Olivia Ottman 52, Alayna Wattier 55.
GRAND ISLAND CC (216) — Angela Messere 42, Ashlyn Kucera 55, Ember Kleint 59, Madeline Logue 60, Emery Obermiller 65.
YORK (198) — Riley Stuhr 44, Abby York 47, Kirsten Fike 52, Piper Rernau 55, Rylie Krause 58.
