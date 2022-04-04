Monday's area track and field results

Fullerton Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Osceola 120, Riverside 95, Central Valley 86, Fullerton 66, Humphrey St. Francis 59, Twin River 37, Shelby-Rising City 34, Elba 12, Harvard 10, Spalding Academy 4, Palmer 4.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Kleckner, TR, 44-6; 2, Benson, CV, 41-1; 3, Schnell, OSC, 36-10 1/2.
Discus — 1, Benson, CV, 122-6; 2l Wolf, CV, 118-0; 3, Girard, OSC, 116-4.
Long jump — 1, Berger, RIV, 20-3 1/2; 2, Molt, RIV, 19-3; 3, Ramaekers, TR, 19-1.
Triple jump — 1, Berger, RIV, 42-9 3/4; 2, C. Carraher, RIV, 39-6 3/4; 3, T. Carraher, RIV, 39-2 3/4.
High jump — 1, Blackburn, OSC, 6-0; 2, T. Pfeifer, HSF, 6-0; 3T, Lavaley, OSC, 5-6; 3T, Pheak, OSC, 5-6; 3T, Gochenour, FUL, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1, Patton, FUL, 11-6; 2, Berney, ELBA, 10-0; 3, Bloom, RIV, 10-0.
100 — 1, Zelasney, OSC, 11.45; 2, Bloom, RIV, 11.72; 3, Molt, RIV, 11.99.
200 — 1, Zelasney, OSC, 22.90; 2, Blackburn, OSC, 23.58; 3, Marburger, HAR, 23.94.
400 — 1, Zelasney, OSC, 51.63; 2, Wolf, CV, 53.69; 3, Pfeifer, HSF, 53.99.
800 — 1, Winkelman, OSC, 2:16.28; 2, Dutton-Mofford, SRC, 2:17.99; 3, Wood, CV, 2:21.31.
1,600 — 1, Horn, FUL, 5:07.64; 2, Wood, CV, 5:11.68; 3, Zach, HSF, 5:16.91.
3,200 — 1, Wood, CV, 11:50.53; 2, Pfeifer, HSF, 11:51.79; 3, Zach, HSF, 11:57.50.
110 hurdles — 1, Berger, RIV, 15.52; 2, White, SRC, 16.70; 3, Cook, FUL, 16.98.
300 hurdles — 1, Blackburn, OSC, 42.65; 2, White, SRC, 43.43; 3, Landers, CV, 45.47.
400 relay — 1, Riverside (Berger, Krick, Molt, Bloom) 45.87. 2, Fullerton 47.40; 3, Twin River 49.12.
1,600 relay — 1, Osceola (Winkelman, Blackburn, Pheak, Zelansey) 3:40.10; 3, Central Valley 3:47.44; 3, Fullerton 3:51.22.
3,200 relay — 1, Humphrey St. Francis (Zach, B. Pfeifer, T. Pfeifer, Baumgart) 9:35.63; 2, Central Valley 9:47.21; 3, Fullerton 10:02.71.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Humphrey St. Francis 117, Shelby-Rising City 100, Fullerton 89, Osceola 80, Central Valley 74, Riverside 30, Palmer 23, Harvard 9, Twin River 2, Elba 2.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, M. Young, CV, 30-10 1/2; 2, Gaughen, HAR, 30-6 1/4; 3, H. Young, CV, 30-6 1/4.
Discus — 1, Larmon, SHC, 104-10; 2, M. Young, 102-8; 3, Choat, RIV, 89-1.
Long jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 16-7; 2, Baker, SRC, 15-11; 3, PFeifer, HSF, 15-1.
Triple jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 33-9 1/4; 2, Boden, OSC, 32-1 1/2; 3, Perry, SRC, 31-7.
High jump — 1, Walker, SRC, 5-0; 2, Wessel, HSF, 4-10; 3T, Pachen, OSC, 4-8; 3T, Donahey, PAL, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Valish, OSC, 9-6; 2, Gilsdorf, HSF, 8-6; 3, Engel, CV, 8-6.
100 — 1, Baker, SRC, 13.37; 2, Wieseman, OSC, 13.43; 3, Gilsdorf, HSF, 14.06.
200 — 1, Wieseman, OSC, 27.11; 2, Johnson, CV, 28.14; 3, Winkelman, OSC, 28.18.
400 — 1, Johnson, CV, 1:04.73; 2, Winkelman, OSC, 1:05.18; 3, Larmon, SRC, 1:06.34
800 — 1, Baumgart, HSF, 2:37.62; 2, Hastreiter, HSF, 2:42.60; 3, Dubas, FUL, 2:44.95.
1,600 — 1, Baumgart, HSF, 6:03.67; 2, Hastreiter, HSF, 6:10.29; 3, Pinneo, SRC, 6:12.10.
3,200 — 1, Stricklin, HSF, 13:48.84; 2, Kessler, HSF, 13:51.46; 3, Shotkoski, FUL, 13:55.36.
100 hurdles — 1, Baker, SRC, 16.83; 2, Supik, FUL, 18.27; 3, Ziemba, FUL, 1860.
300 hurdles — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 50.83; 2, Ziemba, FUL, 54.04; 3, Wessel, HSF, 54.96.
400 relay — 1, Osceola (Roberts, Bode, Winkelman, Wieseman) 53.14; 2, Fullerton 56.25; 3, Palmer 56.48.
1,600 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City (Av. Larmon, Perry, Baker, Al. Larmon) 4:26.91; 2, Central Valley 4:31.80; 3, Humphrey St. Francis 4:33.36.
3,200 relay — 1, Humphrey St. Francis (E, Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Hastreiter, Kessler) 10:54.92; 2, Shelby-Rising City 11:24.67; 3, Fullerton 11:31.42.
Aquinas Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Aquinas 158.5, Humphrey/LHF 123, Northwest JV 110, David City 101.5, Schuyler 95, Clarkson/Leigh 50.5, Aquinas JV 9.5.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Truksa, AQU, 45-8 1/2; 2, Bertrand, HLHF, 42-2 1/2; 3, Sjuts, HLHF, 40-8 1/2.
Discus — 1, Lopez, SCH, 132-8; 2, Bertrand, HLHF, 123-4; 3, Hernandez, SCH, 114-0.
Long jump — 1, Denker, DC, 20-2; 2, Golden, DC, 19-9; 3, Thege, AQU, 19-3.
Triple jump — 1, Hays, CL, 39-8 1/4; 2, McCulloch, SCH, 38-0 3/4; 3, Sjuts, HLHF, 37-2.
High jump — 1, Rodriguez, SCH, 5-6; 2, Jones, NW, 5-6; 3, Wolfe, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1, McCulloch, SCH, 11-4; 2, Briseno, NWJV, 10-11; 3, Duke, AQU, 10-11.
100 — 1, McKay, DC, 11.57; 2, Stouffer, AQU, 11.79; 3, Gronenthal, HLHF, 11.83.
200 — 1, Denker, DC, 22.21; 2, McKay, DC, 23.11; 3, Gronenthal, HLHF, 23.28.
400 — 1, Denker, DC, 52.07; 2, Bywater, SCH, 54.19; 3, Stouffer, AQU, 56.25.
800 — 1, Sims, HLHF, 2:18.45; 2, Bywater, SCH, 2:20.29; 3, Fogel, NW, 2:21.01.
1,600 — 1, Fogel, NWJV, 5:19.35; 2, Preister, HLHF, 5:19.81; 3, Fiala, AQU, 5:24.33.
3,200 — 1, Manzano, SCH, 11:42.68; 2, Preister, HLHF, 11:52.31; 3, Krolikowski, NWJV, 11:56.57.
110 hurdles — 1, Prochaska, AQU, 16.75; 2, Sellers, AQU, 16.80; 3, Yendra, NWJV, 18.98.
300 hurdles — 1, Sellers, AQU, 43.45; 2, Proschaska, AQU, 43.79; 3, Carrasco, SCH, 47.16.
400 relay — 1, Aquinas (Thege, Prochaska, Andel, Stouffer) 45.55; 2, Humphrey/LHF 46.72; 3, Clarkson/Leigh 48.04.
1,600 relay — 1, Humphrey/LHF (Gronenthal, Herchenbach, Baumgart, Sims) 3:47.17; 3, Schuyler 3:50.56; 3, Aquinas 3:51.21.
3,200 relay —3,200 relay —1, Northwest JV (Ruhling, Phillips, Bjerke, Krolikowski) 9:33.44; 2, Aquinas 9:48.23; Humphrey/LHF 9:51.71.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Aquinas 200, David City 161, Schuyler 161, Schuyler 109, Humphrey/LHF 96, Clarkson-Leigh 39, Aquinas JV 8, Northwest JV 3.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Ad. Schneider, HLHF, 36-10 1/2; 2, Wisnieski, AQU, 32-6; 3, Ab. Schneider, HLHF, 30-4.
Discus — 1, Wollmer, AQU, 86-1; 2, Schneider, HLHF, 84-6; 3, Wisnieski, AQU, 84-5.
Long jump — 1, Beller, HLHF, 15-6 1/4; 2, Behrns, DC, 15-2 1/2; 3, Novacek, AQU, 14-8.
Triple jump — 1, Couch, DC, 32-10; 2, Reiter, AQU, 31-5; 3, Romshek, AQU, 31-4.
High jump — 1, Yrkoski, SCH, 4-10; 2, Beller, HLHF, 4-10; 3, Novacek, AQU, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Valora, SCH, 7-10; 2, Pineda, SCH, 7-4; 3, Oltmer, AQU, 7-4.
100 — 1, Hilger, AQU, 12.92; 2, Couch, DC, 13.17; 3, Behrns, DC, 13.33.
200 — 1, Hilger, AQU, 26.75; 2, Behrns, DC, 26.96; 3, Couch, DC, 28.23.
400 — 1, Yrkoski, SCH, 1:04.68; 2, Jahde, DC, 1:06.47; 3, Kuhlman, DC, 1:11.48.
800 — 1, Frasher, AQU, 2:41.11; 2, Romshek, AQU, 2:41.36; 3, Roh, AQU, 2:43.55.
1,600 — 1, Frasher, AQU, 5:50.91; 2, Deanda, SCH, 5:55.28; 3, Glodowski, DC, 6:19.44.
3,200 — 1, Deanda, SCH, 13:02.81; 2, Glodowski, DC, 13:54.32; 3, Gangwish, DC, 14:28.10.
100 hurdles — 1, Hanel, CL, 17.11; 2, Eickmeier, DC, 17.60; 3, Prochaska, AQU, 18.25.
300 hurdles — 1, Hanel, CL, 49.58; 2, Frasher, AQU, 50.16; 3, Eickmeier, DC, 52.43.
400 relay — 1, David City (Behrns, Eickmeier, Boss, Couch) 51.85; 2, Aquinas 52.49; 3, Humphrey/LHF 55.06.
1,600 relay — 1, Aquinas (Hilger, Prochaska, Romshek, Frasher) 4;32.86; 2, Schuyler 4:32.93; 3, David City 4:34.73.
3,200 relay — 1, Aquinas (G. Frasher, Romshek, Roh, M. Frasher) 10:44.17; 2, Aquinas 9:48.23; 3, Humphrey/LHF 9:51.71.