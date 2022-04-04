 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's area track and field results

track
Barrett Stinson

Fullerton Invite

BOYS

Team Scores

Osceola 120, Riverside 95, Central Valley 86, Fullerton 66, Humphrey St. Francis 59, Twin River 37, Shelby-Rising City 34, Elba 12, Harvard 10, Spalding Academy 4, Palmer 4.

Individual results

Shot put — 1, Kleckner, TR, 44-6; 2, Benson, CV, 41-1; 3, Schnell, OSC, 36-10 1/2.

Discus — 1, Benson, CV, 122-6; 2l Wolf, CV, 118-0; 3, Girard, OSC, 116-4.

Long jump — 1, Berger, RIV, 20-3 1/2; 2, Molt, RIV, 19-3; 3, Ramaekers, TR, 19-1.

Triple jump — 1, Berger, RIV, 42-9 3/4; 2, C. Carraher, RIV, 39-6 3/4; 3, T. Carraher, RIV, 39-2 3/4.

High jump — 1, Blackburn, OSC, 6-0; 2, T. Pfeifer, HSF, 6-0; 3T, Lavaley, OSC, 5-6; 3T, Pheak, OSC, 5-6; 3T, Gochenour, FUL, 5-6.

Pole vault — 1, Patton, FUL, 11-6; 2, Berney, ELBA, 10-0; 3, Bloom, RIV, 10-0.

100 — 1, Zelasney, OSC, 11.45; 2, Bloom, RIV, 11.72; 3, Molt, RIV, 11.99.

200 — 1, Zelasney, OSC, 22.90; 2, Blackburn, OSC, 23.58; 3, Marburger, HAR, 23.94.

400 — 1, Zelasney, OSC, 51.63; 2, Wolf, CV, 53.69; 3, Pfeifer, HSF, 53.99.

800 — 1, Winkelman, OSC, 2:16.28; 2, Dutton-Mofford, SRC, 2:17.99; 3, Wood, CV, 2:21.31.

1,600 — 1, Horn, FUL, 5:07.64; 2, Wood, CV, 5:11.68; 3, Zach, HSF, 5:16.91.

3,200 — 1, Wood, CV, 11:50.53; 2, Pfeifer, HSF, 11:51.79; 3, Zach, HSF, 11:57.50.

110 hurdles — 1, Berger, RIV, 15.52; 2, White, SRC, 16.70; 3, Cook, FUL, 16.98.

300 hurdles — 1, Blackburn, OSC, 42.65; 2, White, SRC, 43.43; 3, Landers, CV, 45.47.

400 relay — 1, Riverside (Berger, Krick, Molt, Bloom) 45.87. 2, Fullerton 47.40; 3, Twin River 49.12.

1,600 relay — 1, Osceola (Winkelman, Blackburn, Pheak, Zelansey) 3:40.10; 3, Central Valley 3:47.44; 3, Fullerton 3:51.22.

3,200 relay — 1, Humphrey St. Francis (Zach, B. Pfeifer, T. Pfeifer, Baumgart) 9:35.63; 2, Central Valley 9:47.21; 3, Fullerton 10:02.71.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Humphrey St. Francis 117, Shelby-Rising City 100, Fullerton 89, Osceola 80, Central Valley 74, Riverside 30, Palmer 23, Harvard 9, Twin River 2, Elba 2.

Individual results

Shot put — 1, M. Young, CV, 30-10 1/2; 2, Gaughen, HAR, 30-6 1/4; 3, H. Young, CV, 30-6 1/4.

Discus — 1, Larmon, SHC, 104-10; 2, M. Young, 102-8; 3, Choat, RIV, 89-1.

Long jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 16-7; 2, Baker, SRC, 15-11; 3, PFeifer, HSF, 15-1.

Triple jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 33-9 1/4; 2, Boden, OSC, 32-1 1/2; 3, Perry, SRC, 31-7.

High jump — 1, Walker, SRC, 5-0; 2, Wessel, HSF, 4-10; 3T, Pachen, OSC, 4-8; 3T, Donahey, PAL, 4-8.

Pole vault — 1, Valish, OSC, 9-6; 2, Gilsdorf, HSF, 8-6; 3, Engel, CV, 8-6.

100 — 1, Baker, SRC, 13.37; 2, Wieseman, OSC, 13.43; 3, Gilsdorf, HSF, 14.06.

200 — 1, Wieseman, OSC, 27.11; 2, Johnson, CV, 28.14; 3, Winkelman, OSC, 28.18.

400 — 1, Johnson, CV, 1:04.73; 2, Winkelman, OSC, 1:05.18; 3, Larmon, SRC, 1:06.34

800 — 1, Baumgart, HSF, 2:37.62; 2, Hastreiter, HSF, 2:42.60; 3, Dubas, FUL, 2:44.95.

1,600 — 1, Baumgart, HSF, 6:03.67; 2, Hastreiter, HSF, 6:10.29; 3, Pinneo, SRC, 6:12.10.

3,200 — 1, Stricklin, HSF, 13:48.84; 2, Kessler, HSF, 13:51.46; 3, Shotkoski, FUL, 13:55.36.

100 hurdles — 1, Baker, SRC, 16.83; 2, Supik, FUL, 18.27; 3, Ziemba, FUL, 1860.

300 hurdles — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 50.83; 2, Ziemba, FUL, 54.04; 3, Wessel, HSF, 54.96.

400 relay — 1, Osceola (Roberts, Bode, Winkelman, Wieseman) 53.14; 2, Fullerton 56.25; 3, Palmer 56.48.

1,600 relay — 1, Shelby-Rising City (Av. Larmon, Perry, Baker, Al. Larmon) 4:26.91; 2, Central Valley 4:31.80; 3, Humphrey St. Francis 4:33.36.

3,200 relay — 1, Humphrey St. Francis (E, Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Hastreiter, Kessler) 10:54.92; 2, Shelby-Rising City 11:24.67; 3, Fullerton 11:31.42.

Aquinas Invite

BOYS

Team Scores

Aquinas 158.5, Humphrey/LHF 123, Northwest JV 110, David City 101.5, Schuyler 95, Clarkson/Leigh 50.5, Aquinas JV 9.5.

Individual results

Shot put — 1, Truksa, AQU, 45-8 1/2; 2, Bertrand, HLHF, 42-2 1/2; 3, Sjuts, HLHF, 40-8 1/2.

Discus — 1, Lopez, SCH, 132-8; 2, Bertrand, HLHF, 123-4; 3, Hernandez, SCH, 114-0.

Long jump — 1, Denker, DC, 20-2; 2, Golden, DC, 19-9; 3, Thege, AQU, 19-3.

Triple jump — 1, Hays, CL, 39-8 1/4; 2, McCulloch, SCH, 38-0 3/4; 3, Sjuts, HLHF, 37-2.

High jump — 1, Rodriguez, SCH, 5-6; 2, Jones, NW, 5-6; 3, Wolfe, 5-4.

Pole vault — 1, McCulloch, SCH, 11-4; 2, Briseno, NWJV, 10-11; 3, Duke, AQU, 10-11.

100 — 1, McKay, DC, 11.57; 2, Stouffer, AQU, 11.79; 3, Gronenthal, HLHF, 11.83.

200 — 1, Denker, DC, 22.21; 2, McKay, DC, 23.11; 3, Gronenthal, HLHF, 23.28.

400 — 1, Denker, DC, 52.07; 2, Bywater, SCH, 54.19; 3, Stouffer, AQU, 56.25.

800 — 1, Sims, HLHF, 2:18.45; 2, Bywater, SCH, 2:20.29; 3, Fogel, NW, 2:21.01.

1,600 — 1, Fogel, NWJV, 5:19.35; 2, Preister, HLHF, 5:19.81; 3, Fiala, AQU, 5:24.33.

3,200 — 1, Manzano, SCH, 11:42.68; 2, Preister, HLHF, 11:52.31; 3, Krolikowski, NWJV, 11:56.57.

110 hurdles — 1, Prochaska, AQU, 16.75; 2, Sellers, AQU, 16.80; 3, Yendra, NWJV, 18.98.

300 hurdles — 1, Sellers, AQU, 43.45; 2, Proschaska, AQU, 43.79; 3, Carrasco, SCH, 47.16.

400 relay — 1, Aquinas (Thege, Prochaska, Andel, Stouffer) 45.55; 2, Humphrey/LHF 46.72; 3, Clarkson/Leigh 48.04.

1,600 relay — 1, Humphrey/LHF (Gronenthal, Herchenbach, Baumgart, Sims) 3:47.17; 3, Schuyler 3:50.56; 3, Aquinas 3:51.21.

3,200 relay —3,200 relay —1, Northwest JV (Ruhling, Phillips, Bjerke, Krolikowski) 9:33.44; 2, Aquinas 9:48.23; Humphrey/LHF 9:51.71. 

GIRLS

Team Scores

Aquinas 200, David City 161, Schuyler 161, Schuyler 109, Humphrey/LHF 96, Clarkson-Leigh 39, Aquinas JV 8, Northwest JV 3.

Individual results

Shot put — 1, Ad. Schneider, HLHF, 36-10 1/2; 2, Wisnieski, AQU, 32-6; 3, Ab. Schneider, HLHF, 30-4.

Discus — 1, Wollmer, AQU, 86-1; 2, Schneider, HLHF, 84-6; 3, Wisnieski, AQU, 84-5.

Long jump — 1, Beller, HLHF, 15-6 1/4; 2, Behrns, DC, 15-2 1/2; 3, Novacek, AQU, 14-8.

Triple jump — 1, Couch, DC, 32-10; 2, Reiter, AQU, 31-5; 3, Romshek, AQU, 31-4.

High jump — 1, Yrkoski, SCH, 4-10; 2, Beller, HLHF, 4-10; 3, Novacek, AQU, 4-8.

Pole vault — 1, Valora, SCH, 7-10; 2, Pineda, SCH, 7-4; 3, Oltmer, AQU, 7-4.

100 — 1, Hilger, AQU, 12.92; 2, Couch, DC, 13.17; 3, Behrns, DC, 13.33.

200 — 1, Hilger, AQU, 26.75; 2, Behrns, DC, 26.96; 3, Couch, DC, 28.23.

400 — 1, Yrkoski, SCH, 1:04.68; 2, Jahde, DC, 1:06.47; 3, Kuhlman, DC, 1:11.48.

800 — 1, Frasher, AQU, 2:41.11; 2, Romshek, AQU, 2:41.36; 3, Roh, AQU, 2:43.55.

1,600 — 1, Frasher, AQU, 5:50.91; 2, Deanda, SCH, 5:55.28; 3, Glodowski, DC, 6:19.44.

3,200 — 1, Deanda, SCH, 13:02.81; 2, Glodowski, DC, 13:54.32; 3, Gangwish, DC, 14:28.10.

100 hurdles — 1, Hanel, CL, 17.11; 2, Eickmeier, DC, 17.60; 3, Prochaska, AQU, 18.25.

300 hurdles — 1, Hanel, CL, 49.58; 2, Frasher, AQU, 50.16; 3, Eickmeier, DC, 52.43.

400 relay — 1, David City (Behrns, Eickmeier, Boss, Couch) 51.85; 2, Aquinas 52.49; 3, Humphrey/LHF 55.06.

1,600 relay — 1, Aquinas (Hilger, Prochaska, Romshek, Frasher) 4;32.86; 2, Schuyler 4:32.93; 3, David City 4:34.73.

3,200 relay — 1, Aquinas (G. Frasher, Romshek, Roh, M. Frasher) 10:44.17; 2, Aquinas 9:48.23; 3, Humphrey/LHF 9:51.71.

