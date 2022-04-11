Monday's city roundup

BOYS GOLF
Islanders finish 2nd in playoff at HAC
NORFOLK — Four medalists led the Grand Island Senior High boys golf team at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Monday.
The Islanders tied Lincoln Southeast with a 309 for the team title, but the Knight took the title during a playoff.
Henry Kosmicki led Grand Island by finishing tied for fifth with a 76 score, while Marcus Holling was in a three-way tie for seventh with a 77.
Jared Lehechka and Prestin Vilai were both in a three-way tie for 10th after both fired a 78.
Bode Albers was tied for 40th with a 95.
TRACK AND FIELD
School and meet records lead NW at Waverly Invite
WAVERLY — The Northwest girls track and field team set school records during the Waverly Invite Monday.
People are also reading…
Reba Mader finished second in the 400 as she came in with a 58.22, while Avyn Urbanksi took second in the 200 in coming in at 12.34.
Urbanski joined Mings, Grace Baasch and Kyra Ray in the winning 400 relay with a meet record 50.17. Mader and Urbanski were both part of the winning 1,600 relay team with Kamrynn Mings and Whitney Loman at 4:11.12, while
Aizlynn Krafka won the 100 hurdles at 15.88. Those efforts helped the Vikings take fifth at the meet with 77.16 points.
Three second-place finishers helped the NW boys finish third with 111 points.
Travin Harring was second in the triple jump at 41-4, while Caleb Vokes was second in the pole vault at 13-2 and 400 relay team of Harring, Chase Weigert, Gibson Kennedy and Victor Isele joined together to take second in the race at 44.23.