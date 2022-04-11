Monday's city roundup

BOYS GOLF

Islanders finish 2nd in playoff at HAC

NORFOLK — Four medalists led the Grand Island Senior High boys golf team at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Monday.

The Islanders tied Lincoln Southeast with a 309 for the team title, but the Knight took the title during a playoff.

Henry Kosmicki led Grand Island by finishing tied for fifth with a 76 score, while Marcus Holling was in a three-way tie for seventh with a 77.

Jared Lehechka and Prestin Vilai were both in a three-way tie for 10th after both fired a 78.

Bode Albers was tied for 40th with a 95.

TRACK AND FIELD

School and meet records lead NW at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY — The Northwest girls track and field team set school records during the Waverly Invite Monday.

Reba Mader finished second in the 400 as she came in with a 58.22, while Avyn Urbanksi took second in the 200 in coming in at 12.34.

Urbanski joined Mings, Grace Baasch and Kyra Ray in the winning 400 relay with a meet record 50.17. Mader and Urbanski were both part of the winning 1,600 relay team with Kamrynn Mings and Whitney Loman at 4:11.12, while

Aizlynn Krafka won the 100 hurdles at 15.88. Those efforts helped the Vikings take fifth at the meet with 77.16 points.

Three second-place finishers helped the NW boys finish third with 111 points.

Travin Harring was second in the triple jump at 41-4, while Caleb Vokes was second in the pole vault at 13-2 and 400 relay team of Harring, Chase Weigert, Gibson Kennedy and Victor Isele joined together to take second in the race at 44.23.