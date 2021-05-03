Monday's city roundup

n girls soccer
Northwest moves into B-7 subdistrict final
AURORA — Northwest put on a scoring explosion in the first half of the second semifinal of the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament.
The Vikings scored four goals in the opening stanza, en route to a 4-2 victory over Hastings Monday at Aurora.
Rylee Eschliman got Northwest on the board with goals in the third and sixth minutes. Faith Eickhoff and Maddie Arends has assists on those goals.
Then Lexie Lilienthal scored two in the 11th and 32nd minute to give the Vikings breathing room. Arends and Jessica Francis had assists on those goals.
“The girls came out ready in the first half and were very focused,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “It’s the best 80 minutes we’ve put together all season. Hastings made a late push in the second half but I’m proud of the girls for keeping them out of the net and staying mentally strong.
The Vikings take on Kearney Catholic, who defeat ed top-seeded Aurora 1-0 in a shootout, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Grand Island girls falls to Lincoln East
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team saw its season come an end.
The Islanders fell to Class A, No. 3 and top seed Lincoln East 6-0 in the A-3 district tournament Monday at Lincoln.
Grand Island finishes the season at 4-11.
n BASEBALL
Columbus sweeps Grand Island in doubleheader
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team was swept by Columbus Monday.
The Discoverers scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to take the opening game 8-7.
The Islanders, who had a 4-0 lead, had 13 hits, but committed seven errors in the loss. Braden Robinson and Tyler Fay each had three hits with a RBI to lead the offense.
In the second game, the Discoverers took control in the second inning by scoring five runs, en route to an 10-0 five-inning victory over the Islanders.
The Grand Island offense was held to two hits but committed three errors in the loss. Robinson and Ryan Williams each had those hits.
“We grabbed a late lead in the first game but couldn’t finish the job, plus we gave them extra outs (seven errors) and when you do that, it’s tough to win games,” GISH coach Kirby Wells said. “There was a carryover from the first game into the second game and didn’t have the good at-bats like we did in the first game.”