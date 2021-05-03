Monday's city roundup

The Islanders fell to Class A, No. 3 and top seed Lincoln East 6-0 in the A-3 district tournament Monday at Lincoln.

Grand Island finishes the season at 4-11.

n BASEBALL

Columbus sweeps Grand Island in doubleheader

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team was swept by Columbus Monday.

The Discoverers scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to take the opening game 8-7.

The Islanders, who had a 4-0 lead, had 13 hits, but committed seven errors in the loss. Braden Robinson and Tyler Fay each had three hits with a RBI to lead the offense.

In the second game, the Discoverers took control in the second inning by scoring five runs, en route to an 10-0 five-inning victory over the Islanders.

The Grand Island offense was held to two hits but committed three errors in the loss. Robinson and Ryan Williams each had those hits.