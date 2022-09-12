Monday's city roundup

BOYS TENNIS

Islanders roll past Rockets

There was no letdown for the Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team.

After winning the North Platte Invite on Friday, the Islanders came back and defeated Lincoln Northeast 8-1 Monday.

Grand Island went 3-0 in doubles and finished 5-1 in single matches.

Izaak Pierson won the closest matches for the Islanders. Pierson earned a 9-7 victory over Carson Pierce at No. 2 singles.

The Islanders take on Hastings at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Grand Island 8, Lincoln Northeast 1

Singles

No. 1 — Riley Voss, GI, def. Logan Gillett, LNE, 8-1

No. 2 — Izaak Pierson, GI, def. Carson Pierce, LNE, 9-7.

No. 3 — Kaleb Brosz, GI, def. Oliver Luebcek, LNE, 8-2.

No. 4 — Mason Havel, GI, def. Myles Thorpe, LNE, 8-3.

No. 5 — Jordan Lemon, LNE, def. Alex Roeser, GI, 9-7.

No. 6 — Cael Wiegert, GI, def. Aaron Jackson, LNE, 8-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brosz/Pierson, GI, def. Luebcke/Jackson, LNE, 8-0.

No. 2 — Roeser/Havel, GI, def. Pierce/Thorpe, LNE, 8-5.

No. 3 — Voss/Wiegert, GI, def. Gillett/Lemon, LNE, 8-2

GICC splits at Kearney Catholic Tri.

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team spilt a pair of duals at the Kearney Catholic Tri. Monday.

The Crusaders fell to McCook 7-2. Bowdie Fox was involved in both of the wins as he posted an 8-3 victory over Lincoln Michaelis at No. 3 singles, while teaming with Jack Kenna at No. 1 doubles, defeating Michaelis and Evan Humphrey 8-5.

GICC rolled past Kearney Catholic 8-1. Austin Staab won the closest match at No. 1 singles, earning a 9-8 victory.

McCook 7, Grand Island CC 2

Singles

No. 1 — Nathaniel Miller, McC, def. Austin Staab, GICC, 8-5

No. 2 — Kaiden Porter, McC, def. Noah Corey, GICC, 8-6.

No. 3 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Lincoln Michaelis, McC, 8-3.

No. 4 — Joel Miller, McC, def. Jack Kenna, GICC, 9-7.

No. 5 — Evan Humphrey, McC, def. JT Rein, McC, 8-2.

No. 6 — Payton Dellevoet, McC, def. Alex Menaugh, GICC, 8-5.

Doubles

No. 1 — Fox/Kenna, GICC, def. Michaelis/Humphrey, McC, 8-5.

No. 2 — Miller/Dellevoet, McC, def. Rein/Menaugh, GICC, 8-5.

No. 3 — Miller/Porter, McC, def. Staab/Corey, GICC, 8-3.

Grand Island CC 8, Kearney Catholic 1

Singles

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Riley Pierzma, KC, 9-8 (7-1)

No. 2 — Will Hogeland, KC, def. Noah Corey, GICC, 8-2.

No. 3 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Tate Shoemaker, KC, 8-1.

No. 4 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Ana Saadi, KC, 8-4.

No. 5 — JT Rein, GICC, def. Oliver Sharp, KC, 8-0.

No. 6 — Alex Menaugh, GICC, def. Nash Malone, KC, 8-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Fox/Kenna, GICC, def. Shoemaker/Sharp, KC, 8-2.

No. 2 — Rein/Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Saadi/Malone, KC, 8-2.

No. 3 — Staab/Corey, GICC, def, Pierzma/Hogeland, 8-6.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwest claims home quad.

The Northwest girls golf team won its home quad Monday.

The Vikings fired a 192, seven strokes less than York.

Olivia Ottman led Northwest with a 42, while Taylor Mazour fired a 48.

Northwest Quad

Northwest 192, York 199, Grand Island CC 255, Central City 260.

Northwest (192)

Olivia Ottman 42, Taylor Mazour 48, Amber Muhlbach 50, Callie Collins 52, Madi Mendoza 52.

GICC (255)

Morgan Schulte 59, Katie Connick 64, Sheridan Puncochar 65, Hannah Hamik 66, Cutler Obermiller-Snyder 76.

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team earned a win over Hastings Monday at Lochland Golf Course

The Islanders scored a 190, while the Tigers finished with a 205.

Hailey Kenkel led the way with a 40, while Ayla Strong came in with a 45. Sophia Heminger and Lauren Anderson each had personal bests as they fired a 52 and a 53, respectively. Emma McCoy finished with a 58.