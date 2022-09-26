Monday’s city roundup

SOFTBALL

GISH shut out

at North PlatteNORTH PLATTE — The Grand Island Senior High softball team was shut out 6-0 on Monday at North Platte.

The Bulldogs held a 1-0 advantage threw the first four innings when they scored another four in the fifth and added another in the sixth.

The Islanders only had two batters record a hit.

Raygan Hoos was in the circle and threw four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

North Platte 6, Grand Island 0

GISH 000 000 0—0 2 2

NP 100 041 X—6 7 0

WP—Montelongo. LP—Hoos. HR—NP: Montelongo.

GICC swept

at Aurora InviteAURORA — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team was swept at the Aurora triangular on Monday.

In the first game, the Crusaders lost 9-8 to Class B No. 8 Hastings.

GICC was trailing 9-3 entering the bottom of the fifth when Madison Dvorak hit an RBI single and Sydnie Spaulding hit a grand slam to pull within a run. However, they were unable to plate another batter.

Dvorak, Mikah Culler, Brielle Saddler and Avery O’Boyle all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Saddler has the loss in the circle, throwing three strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

In the second game, GICC lost 8-2 in six innings to Aurora.

The Huskies held a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth before they scored four runs.

For the Crusaders, Culler led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2. In the circle, Saddler had the loss, pitching four strikeouts and zero walks in almost four innings.

GICC is back in action on Friday at the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Hastings 9,

Grand Island Central Catholic 8

HAS 200 25—9 7 4

GICC 012 05—8 10 1

WP—Breckner. LP—Saddler. HR—GICC: Spaulding. HR—HAS: Nollette, Schmidt.

Aurora 8,

Grand Island Central Catholic 2

GICC 001 010—2 5 4

Aurora 030 140—8 14 0

WP—E. Fahrnburch. LP—Saddler. 2B—GICC: Spaulding. 2B—AUR: A. Fahrnbruch, E. Fahrnbruch. HR—AUR: Thomas.

GIRLS GOLF

GICC finishes runner-up at Cozad InviteCOZAD — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished runner-up at Cozad’s Invite on Monday.

Julia Messere finished runner-up in individual results with an 83, while Emery Obermiller-Snyder finished fourth with a 90.

Madeline Logue and Kenzie Clausen finished tied for sixth (94) and tenth (99), respectively.

Cozad Invite

At Cozad

Team Results

Minden 360, Grand Island CC 366, Broken Bow JV 424, Cambridge 425, Gothenburg 447, North Platte St. Pat’s 489, Cozad 518, Lexington 529.

Individual Results

1. Kaylynn Jorgenson, MIN, 77; 2. Julia Messere, GICC, 83; Macy Jones, CAM, 88; Emery Obermiller-Snyder, GICC, 90; 5. Callie Whitten, MIN, 93; T6. Makenna Wilkinson, COZ, 94; T6. Madeline Logue, GICC, 94; T8. Kara Suchsland, MIN, 95; T8. Brynne Smith, MIN, 95; 10. Kenzie Clausen, GICC, 99 11. Ellarey Harm, GOTH, 101; 12. Shelby Nelson, MIN, 102; T13. Kennadi Ross, BB JV, 104; T13. Jordyn Cross, CAM, 104; T15. Brynn Custer, BB, 105; T15. Bailey Ridder, BB, 105.