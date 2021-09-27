Monday's City Roundup

SOFTBALL

Crusaders go 0-2 at Aurora Tri.

AURORA — The Grand Island Central Catholic went 0-2 at the Aurora Tri. Monday.

The Crusaders fell to Class B, No. 2 Hastings 16-1 in three innings. The Tigers scored 10 runs in the opening inning and had 14 total hits.

Mia Golka and Kahlan Hooper had the only hits for GICC. Faith Molina led Hastings by going 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs.

The Crusaders then fell to Aurora 13-8 in the second game.

The Huskies led 9-1 going into the fifth inning before GICC scored seven runs to bring the cut the deficit to 9-8. But Aurora put the game away by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Kylie Gangwish and Sydnie Spaulding both were 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Avery O’Boyle was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

The Huskies had 13 hits with four extra base hits. Rylee Olsen was 3 for 4 with a two RBIs, while Taryn McKinney was 2 for 4 with a RBI, a double and a home run.

Hastings defeated Aurora 21-2 in four innings in the other game.

Game One