Monday's City Roundup

GOLF
GICC finishes third at Cozad Invite
COZAD — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team came in third at the Cozad Invite Monday.
Angela Messere led the Crusaders by taking fourth with an 82 to help GICC fire a 397.
Broken Bow easily won the team title with a 332 score. Emery Custer and Camryn Johnson each went 1-2 with scores of 77 and 80, respectively to lead the Indians.
Cozad Invite
Team Standings
Broken Bow 332, Minden 393, Grand Island CC 397, Cozad 398, Broken Bow JV 418, Grand Island CC JV 466, Gothenburg 472, Cambridge 482, Gothenburg JV 489
Medalists
1, Emery Custer, BB, 77, Camryn Johnson, BB, 80; 3, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 82; 4, Angela Messere, GICC, 82; 5, Molly Custer, BB, 85; 6, Macy Jones, CAM, 89; 7, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 97; 8, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 91; 9, Karissa Jackson, COZ, 92; 10, Lainey Palmer, BB, 97.
GICC golfers — Emery Obermiller-Snyder 98, Ember Kleint 105, Madeline Logue 112, Katie Connick 138.
GICC JV golfers — Hannah Hamik 112, Anna Blake 112, Sheridan Puncochar 114, Morgan Schulte 128, Claudia Escobar 146.
SOFTBALL
Crusaders go 0-2 at Aurora Tri.
AURORA — The Grand Island Central Catholic went 0-2 at the Aurora Tri. Monday.
The Crusaders fell to Class B, No. 2 Hastings 16-1 in three innings. The Tigers scored 10 runs in the opening inning and had 14 total hits.
Mia Golka and Kahlan Hooper had the only hits for GICC. Faith Molina led Hastings by going 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs.
The Crusaders then fell to Aurora 13-8 in the second game.
The Huskies led 9-1 going into the fifth inning before GICC scored seven runs to bring the cut the deficit to 9-8. But Aurora put the game away by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kylie Gangwish and Sydnie Spaulding both were 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Avery O’Boyle was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
The Huskies had 13 hits with four extra base hits. Rylee Olsen was 3 for 4 with a two RBIs, while Taryn McKinney was 2 for 4 with a RBI, a double and a home run.
Hastings defeated Aurora 21-2 in four innings in the other game.
Game One
Hastings (10)06—16 14 2