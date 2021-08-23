Monday's City Roundup

GIRLS GOLF

GICC’s Messere claims top honors at DT Invite

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere claimed top honors at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite Monday at Indianhead Golf Club.

The Crusader senior fired an 85 to win the meet.

Teamwise, Northwest used three top 10 medalists to help them take home the team title with a 395 score, 15 strokes better than Kearney Catholic.

Taylor Mazour led the way with a third-place finish with a 90, while Avery Hermesch came in sixth with a 97 and Olivia Ottman was 10th with a 103.

GICC finished third with a 411. Ember Kleint was the other medalist in finishing eighth with a 100.

Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

At Indianhead Golf Course

Team Standings

Northwest 395, Kearney Catholic 410, Grand Island CC 411, Superior 429, Hastings 463, Adams Central 489, Arcadia-Loup City 499, St. Paul 499, Doniphan-Trumbull 546.

Individual Medalists