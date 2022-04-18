 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's city roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Grand Island falls to Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team fell to Lincoln Southeast 6-3.

The Islanders went 2-1 in the doubles matches. Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff defeated Ally Keitges and Helen Jamison 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, while Claire Kelly and Finley Evans earned a 9-7 win over Lily Rippeteau and Ansley Sothen at No. 2 doubles.

Kelly captured Grand Island’s only singles win as she defeated Carolyn Skold 8-3 at No. 6 singles.

Lincoln SE 6, Grand Island 3

No. 1 — Damilla Ibrahimova, LSE, def. Macy McDonald, GI, 8-2.

No. 2 — Corinne Barber, LSE, def. Finley Evans, GI, 8-2

No. 3 — Ally Keitges, LSE, def. Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, 8-1.

No. 4 — Helen Jamison, LSE, def. Annika Staab, GI, 8-2.

No. 5 — Lily Rippeteau, LSE, def. Katie Wemhoff, LSE, 8-1.

No. 6 — Claire Kelly, GI, def. Carolyn Skold, LSE, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — McDonald/Wemhoff, GI, def. Keitges/Jamison, LSE, 8-6.

No. 2 — Kelly/Evans, GI, def. Rippeteau/Ansley Sothen, LSE, 9-7.

No. 3 — Lily Talley/Maddie Hesse, LSE, def. Staab/Emma Tennant, GI, 8-5.

