Monday's city roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Islanders fall to Columbus

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team fell to Columbus Monday afternoon.

After a scoreless first half, Columbus scored four goals to defeat the Islanders 4-2.

Javier Baide and Jalen Jensen scored the goals for Grand Island.

The Islanders take on Class A, No. 8 Lincoln East Tuesday in Lincoln.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 5 Lincoln East defeats Grand Island

The Grand Island Senior High girls team dropped a 10-0 contest to Class A, No. 5 Lincoln East Monday.

The Islanders will be back in action Monday at Lincoln High.

BOYS GOLF

Crusaders fall to Star in opening dual

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team dropped their opening dual of the season.

Kearney Catholic defeated the Crusaders 166-176 Monday at Meadowlark Golf Course.

Bowdie Fox and Jackson Henry both shot a 42 to lead GICC.

“I think I learned about some of my kids,” Crusader coach Craig Rupp said. “Still trying to put together my top five.”

GICC will be back in action at the Ord Invite Tuesday.

Kearney Catholic 166, GICC 176.

GICC (176)—Bowdie Fox 42, Jackson Henry 42, Jonathan Schardt 45, Jarod Palik 47, Jacob Stegman 48.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC (166)—Alex Abels 38, Jackson Dunham 40, Quinten Hogeland 42, Tate Shoemaker 46, Colin Waggoner 48.

GICC JV — Joey Koralewski 42, Joe Messere 44, Caleb Klein 47, Andrew Arens 52, Alex King 53, Kyle Kelly 58, Leo Ha 71.