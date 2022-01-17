Monday's city roundup

Girls Wrestling

Islanders finish fifth at Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team finished fifth at the Battle Creek Invite Monday.

Despite no champions, the Islanders still managed to score 92 points.

Anyia Roberts led Grand Island with a second-place finish at 145 pounds.

Sandra Gutierrez (third, 10), Jasmine Morales (third, 107), Sage McCallum (third, 132), Adriana Cabello (fourth, 138), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (fourth, 152) and Maria Lindo-Morente (fourth, 165) were the medalists for Grand Island at the meet.

Battle Creek Invite

Team Standings