Monday's city roundup

Girls Wrestling
Islanders finish fifth at Battle Creek Invite
BATTLE CREEK — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team finished fifth at the Battle Creek Invite Monday.
Despite no champions, the Islanders still managed to score 92 points.
Anyia Roberts led Grand Island with a second-place finish at 145 pounds.
Sandra Gutierrez (third, 10), Jasmine Morales (third, 107), Sage McCallum (third, 132), Adriana Cabello (fourth, 138), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (fourth, 152) and Maria Lindo-Morente (fourth, 165) were the medalists for Grand Island at the meet.
Battle Creek Invite
Team Standings
South Sioux City 128, Pierce 124, West Point-Beemer 123, Schuyler 104, Grand Island 92, Canton, SD 86, Columbus Lakeview 82, Norfolk Catholic 75, Viborg-Hurley SD 69, Summerland 59, O’Neill 58, Columbus 46, Stanton 46, Ord 44, Madison 38, Yutan 37, Battle Creek 36, Platteview 31, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 30, Wayne 27, Crofton 26, Ainsworth 22, Boone Central 22, Wisner-Pilger 21, Centura 20, South Loup 20, Elgin Public/Pope John 18, Quad County NE 18, West Holt 16, St. Paul 14.