Monday's City Sports Roundup: Islanders claim Heartland Athletic Conference boys golf title

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team claimed a Heartland Athletic Conference championship by the slimmest of margins Monday at Norfolk Country Club.

The Islanders finished with a 331, one stroke better than runner-up Lincoln Pius X.

Grand Island had four medalists in its championship effort. Marcus Holling led the Islanders with an 80, which placed him fifth and three shots behind individual champion Isaac Heimes of Norfolk.

Jared Lahechka (eighth, 82), Henry Kosmicki (11th, 84) and Prestin Vilai (15th, 85) rounded out Grand Island’s scoring.

“Knowing that we can compete and not having played our best yet is a real boost and something we’re going to be able to build on moving into the rest of the season,” Islanders coach Jamie Kuebler said.

He said the players battled winds that were steady and strong and yet at times would die down and switch directions when a player was standing over his ball.