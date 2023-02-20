Girls Basketball

Northwest advances to B7 final

McCOOK – The Northwest girls basketball team’s season will continue.

The Vikings secured a spot in the Class B, District 7 final after defeating Lexington 45-24 Monday.

Haylee Brandt led the way with 14 points, while Kylie Caspersen added seven and Evie Keller chipped in six.

The Vikings will play McCook at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

GICC moves on in C2-9 tourney

AMHERST – Grand Island Central Catholic advanced in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 Tournament.

The Crusaders kept its season going after defeating Arcadia-Loup City 57-37 Monday.

Thomas Liban led GICC with 13 points, while Jacob Stegman added nine.

Hayden Griffith paced the Rebels with 19 points in the loss.

The Crusaders take on No. 3 and top-seed Amherst at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Grand Island CC 57, Arcadia-LC 37

Arcadia-LC; 5; 3; 14; 15–37

Grand Island CC; 19; 10; 19; 9–57

ARCADIA-LC–Garrelts 3, Santos 2, Griffith 19, Krolikowski 5, Slabaszowski 2, Calleroz 2, Lewandowski 4.

GICC – Nadir 8, Liban 13, Alberts 6, Kelly 6, Birch 3, Stegman 9, Haney 2, Mehring 6, Fox 4.