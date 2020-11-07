Mya Larson, Wahoo rally past St. Paul for C-1 crown

Coach Larson said St. Paul was a tough team to play against.

“They just don’t make errors. They serve tough and pass very well. They are just in system all the time and it was hard to get a kill against them. They are just great defenders,” she said. “They have a great setter who is a threat offensively and you have to keep an eye on her. And they have great hitters all around. They were just a great team all around.”

Koehn-Fairbanks said the loss this season hurts a little more than last year’s runner-up finish.

“The players had it in them to win today but just fell a little short and Wahoo had a lot to do with that,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Last year we were happy to get second and this year, we felt we could have had the gold but if a few breaks could have gone our way, we might have won it.”

But despite finishing second for the second consecutive season, Koehn-Fairbanks said St. Paul played with grit at the state tournament. The Wildcats were down 2-0 and 7-1 in the third set to rally and defeat Lincoln Lutheran in five sets in the semifinals Friday. He added he was proud of what they did during the season. The senior class went 130-11 during their careers, including 104-4 the past three years.