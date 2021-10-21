Nebraska Christian advances to next round, defeats Arcadia-Loup City

“They made some good defensive adjustments and maybe I got out of my comfort zone calling plays,” Scott said. “Maybe we could have stayed stubborn and stuck to our base plays instead of changing to their defense, but their defensive adjustments slowed us down.”

A huge momentum change occurred in the third quarter when Nebraska Christian’s Isaac Halbgewachs blocked a punt to give the Eagles the ball on the ALC 3-yard line. It took one play for Falk to score from there to put the Eagles up 14-12.

“That was huge, and we weren’t even trying to get a block,” Andy Falk said. “What you see in Isaac there, he’s the best nose guard we’ve had since I’ve been here. He’s a kid that competes and he does not want to lose. But he does it in the right way.

“That was great effort on his part to make that happen.”

Scott said a lack of execution cost the Rebels on that blocked punt, and a few differences throughout the game led to their season coming to a close.

“We just want to keep an even keel – don’t get too excited when we do something great and don’t get too down when we make mistakes,” he said. “We had maybe one or two too many lows tonight.