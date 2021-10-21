Nebraska Christian advances to next round, defeats Arcadia-Loup City

By Dale Miller
CENTRAL CITY – If nothing else, Nebraska Christian’s offense was well-rested when it prepared to attempt a 75-yard go-ahead drive.
The Eagles had held the ball for a total of 2:23 in the second half when they took over on their own 5-yard line trailing Arcadia-Loup City 15-14 with 7:16 remaining in Thursday’s Class D-1 first-round playoff game.
Nebraska Christian came through with a season-extending drive.
Quarterback Dayton Falk connected with Zach Egeland for a 48-yard pass play that set up Falk’s go-ahead 3-yard score with 3:36 remaining. The senior QB – who scored all three Eagles touchdowns – added the 2-point conversion in what was the final score of a 22-15 battle.
“We wanted to possess the ball, don’t turn it over and march down the field,” Falk said. “We practice that every day in practice, and we executed it.”
Prior to that drive, Arcadia-Loup City (6-3) looked like it set itself up to edge a team it defeated by 33 points in the second week of the season.
Christian Tincher nailed a 30-yard field goal to push the Rebels up 15-14 with 7:19 left. Then Falk had trouble handling the ensuing kickoff and was tackled at the 5-yard line.
“I don’t think you could ask for anything better than that, I really don’t,” Rebels coach Mike Scott said. “That’s a fairy tale finish right there. You kick off and pin them deep. It was set up.
“Our biggest thing was we couldn’t get any pressure on (Falk). We’ve struggled to pressure quarterbacks all year. We play such a run-first defense that when it comes pass time, it makes it tough to get a rush on the quarterback.”
Despite the odds, Nebraska Christian coach Andy Falk said the Eagles weren’t panicking.
“I was thinking I’m glad (assistant coach) Carl Ostrand is calling the plays,” he said. “He really does a great job. He adjusts really well.
“Then our kids I think were trying to do a little too much, especially Dayton trying to throw that big pass. So we just went back to the basics and had to march it down. We knew we could do it. We always try to march down with the ball, and we’re pretty good at doing that.”
But there was one big pass, the one from Dayton Falk to Egeland that came after the previous possession ended after one play when Prestyn Rogers picked off a long pass downfield.
“That (pass to Egeland) was huge,” Andy Falk said. “(Dayton) always looks for those long ones instead of the shorter ones that are nice and safer, but what a great play. Zach made a great play on that catch.”
Dayton Falk capped off the drive with the most memorable score of his career.
“It felt great – no feeling like it,” he said.
Arcadia-Loup City was forced to punt after a holding penalty on fourth-and-3 backed the team up. The Rebels were plagued by 10 penalties, including six for false starts and one delay of game.
The Eagles considered punting themselves but decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 26 with long-snapper Will Twogood out. Drew Perdew took a quick pitch around the right side for 14 yards and allowed the team to run out the clock.
It was quite the different story from the first meeting this season, a 45-12 ALC victory.
“I think we just came down and had a different mindset that we could play with them this time and we weren’t going to back down,” Dayton Falk said. “We were going to match their physicality in every aspect of the game.”
The Rebels got off to a great start, taking the opening possession 65 yards in 11 plays and going up 6-0 on a 1-yard Hayden Griffith plunge. Rogers had 53 yards on six carries on that drive and finished with 29 for 158 yards.
Arcadia-Loup City only got into the end zone one more time on a 29-yard run by Rogers, who appeared nearly stopped just past the line of scrimmage before breaking out into the open. That put the Rebels up 12-7 with 10:08 left in the first half.
“They made some good defensive adjustments and maybe I got out of my comfort zone calling plays,” Scott said. “Maybe we could have stayed stubborn and stuck to our base plays instead of changing to their defense, but their defensive adjustments slowed us down.”
A huge momentum change occurred in the third quarter when Nebraska Christian’s Isaac Halbgewachs blocked a punt to give the Eagles the ball on the ALC 3-yard line. It took one play for Falk to score from there to put the Eagles up 14-12.
“That was huge, and we weren’t even trying to get a block,” Andy Falk said. “What you see in Isaac there, he’s the best nose guard we’ve had since I’ve been here. He’s a kid that competes and he does not want to lose. But he does it in the right way.
“That was great effort on his part to make that happen.”
Scott said a lack of execution cost the Rebels on that blocked punt, and a few differences throughout the game led to their season coming to a close.
“We just want to keep an even keel – don’t get too excited when we do something great and don’t get too down when we make mistakes,” he said. “We had maybe one or two too many lows tonight.
“I was proud of the boys battling back and getting the field goal. That’s definitely not something that our strength is. We’ve had two field goals this year and we hadn’t had one in five years.”