Nebraska Christian, Arcadia-Loup City set for round two

An early break, a lucky bounce or a big play could loom especially large when Nebraska Christian takes on Arcadia-Loup City Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state playoffs.
Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) enters the postseason coming off an 18-13 loss to Anselmo-Merna and fell to No. 1-rated Burwell 52-13 two weeks prior.
Nebraska Christian (5-3) lost to No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale 38-13 last week.
So when kickoff arrives at 7 p.m. at Central City’s Preferred Popcorn Field, an early confidence boost would be welcomed by either squad.
“Either team gets a break early on and maybe jumps up by a couple of scores, it could be the difference in cashing it in,” Rebels coach Mike Scott said. “It’s just hard to tell how kids are going to respond sometimes. Sometimes they — especially seniors — recognize this could be the last time they put on the pads and they step up.
“Other times they might think ‘well, basketball season is right around the corner.’ You never know what you’re going to get from high school kids.”
Nebraska Christian coach Andy Falk said the Eagles have their work cut out for them — as evidenced by a 45-12 loss to ALC in the second week of the season.
“It’s always fun to make the playoffs and see what you can do — a new season as you start to go through and see what is going to be available,” he said. “I think we have a pretty hard draw with Arcadia-Loup City. We already played them once and they soundly defeated us. We’re going to have to play better than we did last time. But we’re looking forward to a challenge and seeing what we can do.”
But the Rebels aren’t overly confidence entering the rematch.
“We’re kind of limping in losing two of the last three, so it’s really hard to tell,” Scott said. “You start questioning yourself when you get beat. Normally we’d feel pretty good, but we’ve been struggling over the last couple games finding our identity. Are we a run team or will we try to throw more?
“We’re going against a familiar opponent at least. We’ve seen them before and we have an idea of what they’re doing. Hopefully we can put a few things together and have some success.”
Scott said after studying the video from the first meeting, it become apparent that the game was closer than the score indicated outside of one key stretch.
“We got a lot of strange breaks that game,” he said. “I didn’t realize it until I looked back at it, but we had a kick return, we had a field goal, we had deep ball thrown on the last play of the half, we stopped them with an interception. That’s 24 unaccounted for points.
“If you take those 24 points away, and it’s a close game. I didn’t realize we had momentum going and just took advantage of the opportunities that were given to us. To match those points again this time is going to be tough. We’re going to have to earn this win. I’m not sure if we did earn the last one or not.”
Falk said the Eagles know there is plenty of room for improvement in the rematch.
“I think we need to control the line of scrimmage better than we did the last time,” he said. “We just have to be more physical and be able to tackle better than what we did. We just didn’t play that well. They’re a really good team, and it’s going to be a challenge for us to be able to compete with them.”
Senior quarterback Dayton Falk leads the Eagles with 605 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns and is 42-for-88 passing for 678 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions.
The Rebels average 234.5 yards rushing and 143.6 yards passing per game.
Senior Prestyn Rogers has 1,129 yards on 135 carries (8.4 ypc) with 19 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cody Markus is 63-for-118 for 1,124 years with 14 touchdowns and two picks.
“We’ve got to get our passing game going and find our identity again in the run game,” Scott said. “We had some really nice games early on in the year, and then we ran into Burwell. They kind of showed us that we weren’t as good as we thought we were. Then against Merna we couldn’t get the ball going at all against them.”
The teams get the unique experience of playing on the turf at Preferred Popcorn Field.
“It’s always fun to play at Central City, and it’s generous for them to allow us to go there and play our playoff games,” Falk said. “That’s fun for the kids, too, to play on the turf field. In the last three years, we’ve played three or four games there, so it’s kind of a second home in some ways. But it’s also fun with the newness of it and seeing a different venue for a game.”
Scott said his Rebels aren’t a fast team, so if the turf favors anybody in this one, it’s Nebraska Christian.
But there should be enough things that do favor Arcadia-Loup City to allow it to get another win against the Eagles.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY 38, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 20
