Nebraska Christian, Arcadia-Loup City set for round two

Falk said the Eagles know there is plenty of room for improvement in the rematch.

“I think we need to control the line of scrimmage better than we did the last time,” he said. “We just have to be more physical and be able to tackle better than what we did. We just didn’t play that well. They’re a really good team, and it’s going to be a challenge for us to be able to compete with them.”

Senior quarterback Dayton Falk leads the Eagles with 605 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns and is 42-for-88 passing for 678 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions.

The Rebels average 234.5 yards rushing and 143.6 yards passing per game.

Senior Prestyn Rogers has 1,129 yards on 135 carries (8.4 ypc) with 19 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cody Markus is 63-for-118 for 1,124 years with 14 touchdowns and two picks.

“We’ve got to get our passing game going and find our identity again in the run game,” Scott said. “We had some really nice games early on in the year, and then we ran into Burwell. They kind of showed us that we weren’t as good as we thought we were. Then against Merna we couldn’t get the ball going at all against them.”

The teams get the unique experience of playing on the turf at Preferred Popcorn Field.