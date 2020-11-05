Nebraska Christian fights, but falls to Diller-Odell in opening round

LINCOLN – Nebraska Christian did contain Diller-Odell and Karli Heidemann for some parts of their Class D-2 quarterfinal match Thursday.
The Eagles just couldn’t stop them.
Heidemann powered the top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Griffiths with 31 kills in leading them to a 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 victory over the No. 8 Eagles at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The loss ends Nebraska Christian’s season at 18-9, while Diller-Odell, which captured Class D-1 last year, advances to the D-2 state semifinals Friday.
Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schreiber said Heidemann, who also had three blocks and two ace serves, was tough to stop.
“She was just a big presence on the net and we just could not get her shut down,” she said. “When we took away her crosscourt shots, she would then go line and vice versa. She’s just a great player.”
Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said the passing to setter Addison Heidemann, Karli’s older sister and an Iowa State recruit, who can get Karli the ball is a reason for that success. Addison finished with 44 assists, along with seven kills, in the match.
“She steps up in pressure situations and is able to put balls down when we need her to,” she said. “And it helps that we are getting good passes to her sister to get her set up in those situations.”
The Eagles couldn’t stop Karli Heidemann in the opening set. She had 10 kills with her final giving Diller-Odell a 22-17 lead.
But Nebraska Christian did take advantage when she was in the back row. After an exchange of service errors, including one from Heidemann, Sidney McHargue recorded back-to-back ace serves to start a 6-0 serving run to help the Eagles rally to get the opening set victory. The Griffiths had three hitting errors during Nebraska Christian’s run as well.
“These girls just fought at the end of that first set and they wanted it bad,” Schreiber said. “We knew we could put it together.”
But that was short-lived as Diller-Odell scored the first seven points from Addison Heidemann that included three ace serves to start the second set.
Schreiber said she felt match changed from that moment.
“We were coming off such a high from winning the first set and then they start out the second set with that run. It was just hard to fight back from that,” she said. “That showed why Diller-Odell is a great team.”
Hestermann said the Griffiths weren’t pleased with losing the first set like they did, but felt their experience of playing in PBA last year helped as there are a number of key players back from last year’s D-1 title team.
“We wanted to make a statement after losing a tough set like we did,” she said. “The girls did that and held their serve. But our experience helped because they know the environment is like and how things work. I think that was an advantage for us as well.”
Nebraska Christian hung with Diller-Odell for much of the third as Reghan Flynn had two kills and a Shelby McHargue ace serve helped cut a five-point deficit to 21-19. But Karli Heidemann pounded down a kill and then served an ace during a run to end the stanza.
The Eagles could never recover as Diller-Odell got out to a 17-3 lead in the fourth.
Griess led the way with 14 kills, while Flynn chipped in seven. Ali Bruning contributed with 21 assists and Tabitha Seip led the defense with 17 digs.
Schreiber said she was excited to bring the Eagles to state tournament, especially since they lose only one senior in libero Tenny Sebek.
“They were a great group that enjoyed working together,” she said. “They are passionate players who play with their hearts. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group. Now the girls know what it feels like to get here and this is what we need to put in to try and get back down here. We’re excited to see what we can do next year.”
