Nebraska Christian off to 6-0 start to season

Nebraska Christian has relied on its experience so far during the 2020 season.

The Eagles lost only three players off of last year’s 21-7 team that fell in the district finals.

That experience has Nebraska Christian at 6-0 to start this season and ranked No. 10 in Class D-2 in the Omaha World-Herald. In fact, the Eagles’ top five attackers are all juniors, with Tenny Sebek being the only senior on the squad.

“We are experienced, which has helped a lot, especially since we weren’t able to do much this summer with everything happening with COVID-19,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “We have gotten quality play from a lot of people this year and we’re going to have that again next year. Hopefully we can continue to build from that experience as the year goes on. We have a lot of options we can go to. ”

Junior Molly Griess leads the way with 34 kills and a .338 hitting efficiency, while Tabitha Siep and Shelby Mchargue are right behind with 29 and 27 kills, respectively. Overall, Nebraska Christian has 140 kills with a .228 hitting efficiency.

The Eagles are running a 5-1 offense with freshman setter Ali Bruning, who has dished out 112 assists. Schreiber said she’s been pleased with what the freshman has done so far in her young career.