Nebraska Christian runs past Heartland Lutheran

Class D-1 preseason No. 10-rated Nebraska Christian put up some numbers in the first quarter Tuesday against Heartland Lutheran that some teams would love for an entire game.
The Eagles had seven players score and six record assists in the opening period to open up a quick 22-point lead en route to a 73-26 victory.
Nebraska Christian (3-0) shot 23-for-36 (63.9%) from the floor in the first half while taking a 50-11 halftime advantage.
But it was the Eagles’ passing that stood out to coach Erin Mankin.
“I really liked their unselfish play,” she said. “It’s hard to show people this team’s stats because they don’t reflect everything. They are so unselfish in their passing and they really enjoy it to give an extra pass. I think our whole team aspect is what I’m most excited about.
“They really don’t care about individual scoring. That says a lot about them.”
Reghan Flynn topped Nebraska Christian with 16 points while Molly Griess added 13. For the game, 11 Eagles scored and nine had assists.
Nebraska Christian cruised to an undefeated start over the first week of season while playing three road games. The Eagles blanked St. Edward 61-0 Friday and topped Centennial 43-27 Saturday.
“I think it’s given us a lot of confidence just to play together and to kind of get into our groove,” Mankin said. “They just enjoy playing together and figuring out things. Our goal is to do our very best. It doesn’t matter who our competition is. We just want to figure out things and be disciplined and work together in new ways.
“We get going on a really hard stretch here, so it’s fun to have some confidence going into those games too.”
Heartland Lutheran (0-2) suffered a big loss on its home floor against a ranked team for the second time in four days following Saturday’s 84-6 defeat to D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.
But the Red Hornets — who received nine points from Brielle Saddler and Brynn Saddler — showed some improvements from that first loss according to coach Brad Bills.
“They’re very good, but I was pleased with our kids,” he said. “We improved a lot from Saturday and even as this game went on, I thought we got better. In the second half, we could have quit. We didn’t. We played our best basketball in the second half as far as not quitting.
“We just have things to work on. I believe these kids as the season goes on will keep practicing and keep working hard, and I think after Christmas we’ll be a really different team.”
BOYS
Neb. Christian 61. Heartland Lutheran 20
Nebraska Christian bounced back from the low of a 36-point loss to the high of a 41-point win in a span of four days.
Coming off a big setback to Centennial on Saturday while scoring only 13 points, the Eagles flew to a 61-20 rout of Heartland Lutheran Tuesday.
Nebraska Christian scored the first 18 points of the game and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter.
“I think after Saturday we really wanted to come out and be aggressive and play tough and play hard,” Eagles coach Andy Perdew said. “I think the kids did that right away. We wanted to put a lot of pressure on their guards, and I think we got that accomplished early on.
“We just wanted to come out and play well as a team. We got that done.”
Gabe Langemeier shot 9-for-9 from the floor to put up a game-high 19 points for Nebraska Christian. The Eagles (2-1) rode a roller coaster through the first week of the season, beating St. Edward 67-35 one evening before the 49-13 loss to Centennial.
“We kind of ran into a buzzsaw Saturday and didn’t play well and didn’t shoot the ball well,” Perdew said. “Centennial is a great team, and they played us very tough. They just have better athletes than we do right now.
“But I thought our kids bounced back really well. They could have folded and said we’re not a very good team after Saturday and come out and lay an egg again tonight. I told them after Saturday they were better than they showed and they were going to come out and play well. They did that tonight.”
Garang Nyanok led Heartland Lutheran (0-3) with 15 points.
Red Hornets coach Brent Penny said Nebraska Christian is just a tough match-up for his team at this point.
“They’re really good,” he said. “They get up and down the floor. You can really tell they play a lot together. (Langemeier) is a really strong post player.
“They just kind of make you play perfect. They’re well-coached and do a good job.”
Heartland Lutheran’s inexperience showed while committing 41 turnovers.
“We’ve got some seniors and some upperclassmen, but a lot of it is we’re developing some basketball IQ,” Penny said. “We’ve got a freshman and sophomore we have going that we’re trying to develop, so we knew early we’d be playing these really good teams and we’d take our lumps.
“They’re trying hard and there’s a lot of heart. We just need to get the skill part down.”