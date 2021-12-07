Nebraska Christian runs past Heartland Lutheran

“I think it’s given us a lot of confidence just to play together and to kind of get into our groove,” Mankin said. “They just enjoy playing together and figuring out things. Our goal is to do our very best. It doesn’t matter who our competition is. We just want to figure out things and be disciplined and work together in new ways.

“We get going on a really hard stretch here, so it’s fun to have some confidence going into those games too.”

Heartland Lutheran (0-2) suffered a big loss on its home floor against a ranked team for the second time in four days following Saturday’s 84-6 defeat to D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.

But the Red Hornets — who received nine points from Brielle Saddler and Brynn Saddler — showed some improvements from that first loss according to coach Brad Bills.

“They’re very good, but I was pleased with our kids,” he said. “We improved a lot from Saturday and even as this game went on, I thought we got better. In the second half, we could have quit. We didn’t. We played our best basketball in the second half as far as not quitting.