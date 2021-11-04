Nebraska Christian sweeps past Overton, moves into D-1 semifinals

Overton built a 23-20 lead in the first but after a service error, Griess and Sidney McHargue had back-to-back kills to tie it at 23-all, then took the lead on a Reghan Flynn kill.

A JoLee Ryan kill tied it at 24-all but kills by Shelby McHargue and Flynn gave Nebraska Christian the opening set.

Overton then built an 18-12 lead in the second only to see Nebraska Christian rally to tie it at 20-all. The two teams traded points until it was tied at 23-all. A Sidney McHargue kill, followed by a Olivia Macken block, gave Nebraska Christian a 2-0 lead.

That momentum carried into the third as Nebraska Christian jumped out to a 20-9 lead and cruised from there.

Overton coach Hayley Ryan said not getting at least one of the first two sets hurt its chances.

“If we could have capitalized on one of those sets when we played them so close, it might have turned out different,” she said. “We had some nice leads in both but needed to finish. When we got to 20, we just struggled to get to 25 after that.

“But give them credit, they made the plays when they had to.”