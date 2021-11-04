Nebraska Christian sweeps past Overton, moves into D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN – When Nebraska Christian needed points late, it delivered.
With the scored tied at 23-all in each of the first two sets, Class D-1 No. 4-rated Nebraska Christian won those points to take a 2-0 lead and cruised in the third in sweeping No. 6 Overton 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory puts Nebraska Christian into the Class D-1 semifinals with a match-up with No. 3-rated and top-seeded Howells-Dodge, which swept No. 5 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, at 9 a.m. Friday on the south court.
Senior Molly Griess, who tied with a team-high 10 kills, said Nebraska Christian just didn’t want to lose either of those first two sets.
“We have a team of fighters and we don’t like to lose,” Griess said. “We stayed together, played together and just fought back.”
Experience also played a factor. Almost everyone played at the state tournament for Nebraska Christian last year.
Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schreiber said that proved to be key after the her team got behind but rallied back to tie the scores at 23-all in the first two sets.
“That helped the girls stay calm and be confident to fight back in those sets when we got behind,” Scheiber said. “Last year was a great experience for us and that set us up for success this season.”
Overton built a 23-20 lead in the first but after a service error, Griess and Sidney McHargue had back-to-back kills to tie it at 23-all, then took the lead on a Reghan Flynn kill.
A JoLee Ryan kill tied it at 24-all but kills by Shelby McHargue and Flynn gave Nebraska Christian the opening set.
Overton then built an 18-12 lead in the second only to see Nebraska Christian rally to tie it at 20-all. The two teams traded points until it was tied at 23-all. A Sidney McHargue kill, followed by a Olivia Macken block, gave Nebraska Christian a 2-0 lead.
That momentum carried into the third as Nebraska Christian jumped out to a 20-9 lead and cruised from there.
Overton coach Hayley Ryan said not getting at least one of the first two sets hurt its chances.
“If we could have capitalized on one of those sets when we played them so close, it might have turned out different,” she said. “We had some nice leads in both but needed to finish. When we got to 20, we just struggled to get to 25 after that.
“But give them credit, they made the plays when they had to.”
Griess said a longer warm-up helped Nebraska Christian out a little bit as well. The two teams had to wait for No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock to get done with its upset win over No. 2 Mead that lasted five sets.
“That really helped us get settled in a lot better even though we did want to get playing,” she said.
Flynn joined Griess with the team-high 10 kills, while twin sisters Sidney and Shelby McHargue had eight and six kills respectively. Setter Ali Bruning had 31 assists, while Flynn led the defense with 16 digs and libero Tabitha Seip added 15.
While Schreiber said she’s excited that Nebraska Christian is playing in the state semifinals for the second time in school history, the team wants more.
“These girls deserve to be playing in the state semifinals because they worked hard for it and we are guaranteed two more games, ” Schreiber said. “But we want to play for that championship. That’s our goal.”
JoLee Ryan, Hayley’s daughter, led Overton, which was making its third straight appearance at the state tournament, with 13 kills.