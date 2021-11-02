Nebraska Christian wants to do more this year at state tournament

A young Nebraska Christian team with only one senior took the court in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament before falling to eventual state champion Diller-Odell last year.

One year later after having that experience, the Class D-1 No. 4 Eagles want to do more.

Nebraska Christian will get that opportunity to do more after defeating Creighton in the D1-3 district final last Saturday. The Eagles take on No. 6 Overton at 3 p.m. Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“The girls are very hungry and have told me that they are not just going to show up,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “They girls put in a lot of work in the offseason. We aren’t looking past the first round as we’ll have a tough match with Overton but the girls are excited to see what they can do. ”

Nebraska Christian also kept some tradition going as they qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time in five years. Schreiber said she’s happy to keep that going.

“That goes back to what (former coach) Tonya Ostrand started. She did a great job and when I stepped in three years ago, the girls and I wanted to keep this going,” Schreiber said. “We wanted to continue the excellence that had been started.”