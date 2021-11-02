Nebraska Christian wants to do more this year at state tournament

A young Nebraska Christian team with only one senior took the court in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament before falling to eventual state champion Diller-Odell last year.
One year later after having that experience, the Class D-1 No. 4 Eagles want to do more.
Nebraska Christian will get that opportunity to do more after defeating Creighton in the D1-3 district final last Saturday. The Eagles take on No. 6 Overton at 3 p.m. Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The girls are very hungry and have told me that they are not just going to show up,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “They girls put in a lot of work in the offseason. We aren’t looking past the first round as we’ll have a tough match with Overton but the girls are excited to see what they can do. ”
Nebraska Christian also kept some tradition going as they qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time in five years. Schreiber said she’s happy to keep that going.
“That goes back to what (former coach) Tonya Ostrand started. She did a great job and when I stepped in three years ago, the girls and I wanted to keep this going,” Schreiber said. “We wanted to continue the excellence that had been started.”
Offensive balance has been a reason why the Eagles are 28-3 on the on the season with five players with over 120 kills. Reghan Flynn leads the way with 259 kills, while Molly Griess has added 179 and Shelby McHargue has chipped in 165 and Sidney McHargue has 125.
Schreiber said setter Ali Bruning has done a great job leading the offense with 726 assists on the season.
“Ali really takes command on the court and put it in the hitters’ hands almost perfectly,” she said. “She has a lot of confidence as a sophomore and she’s handled that leadership role very well and the players have connected with her very well.
“Plus it helps that we have experience with the hitters. Most of them have been contributors since they were sophomores and they have gotten better during their careers.”
Most of those players have even played together since they were in junior high except for Olivia Macken, who is a transfer from Grand Island Senior High. She had to sit out last year because of transfer rules but has contributed this season with 120 kills.
“She has really fit in well with the team. Most of the other players have been playing together since they were in junior high and they’ve done a great job in accepting her,” Schreiber said.
The Eagles will be taking on an Overton team who Schreiber feels is a little similar to them. She said they are a balanced team with JoLee Ryan leading the way with 442 kills, while Natalie Wood has 197 and Kenzie Scheele has 190. Setter Ashlyn Florell has dished out 761 assists. Overton has experience too as most of the players contributed on their third-place team in Class C-2 last year.
“When watching them, I would say Overton looks a lot like us. They have that consistent hitting with a good middle hitter and they have a great setter and have a great back row,” Schreiber said. “They have some experience as they have a few players returning that played a lot last year, and they have a good culture going on over there as this is the third straight year of being at state for them.”
Scheiber said she feels mental toughness is going to be key for the Eagles.
“I feel like there have been times they can beat themselves up after we make a mistake but the girls have done a good job in moving on to the next point,” she said. “I know the girls have the ability to do great things this week, but can we continue to fight through that? We just need to go into Thursday knowing what we know how to do.”