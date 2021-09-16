Nebraska Christian's Hannah Swanson dominates at Central City cross country invite

“I wanted to go and feel how the race was going to go from the start. I was a little conservative as I went out a little fast, but I wanted to run even splits, which was a goal entering the race,” Swanson said. “I think I did.

“The heat wasn’t as bad as much as the wind was. My mouth was dry throughout the race. It did feel good to get done with it as I was starting to get a little blackish near the end.”

Swanson said she knows there’s a lot left in the season as the Eagles will compete in the Palmer Invite on Tuesday before heading to the UNK Invite on Sept. 27.

Swanson, who finished fourth in the Class D girls race at the state meet last year, said she hopes to get back to the state meet, along with her teammates. Marlie Mundt also medaled for Nebraska Christian by finishing ninth (21:05.58).

“I just want to compete to the best of my ability the rest of the season and hopefully get back to the state meet and get the team down there too,” Swanson said.

Buhlke came in second behind Swanson. The Bison senior stayed in that position throughout the race as her time was 19:57.79.

The time was something Buhlke said she was proud as it was the first time ever she’s ran under 20 minutes in a meet.