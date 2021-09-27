Nebraska Christian's Swanson wins Class D girls race at UNK Invite

KEARNEY — Nebraska Christian Hannah Swanson ran to victory during the Class D girls race of the UNK Invite Monday.

The Eagle sophomore won the race after finishing at 20:57.92, almost 27 seconds ahead of Mullen’s Allie Coble.

The Fullerton girls claimed team title with 36 points, just three ahead of runner-up North Platte St. Patrick’s.

The Warriors had two medalists in Julianna Maxfield and Kylee Dubas, who came in fourth (21:34.98) and 17th (22:58.66), to help them take the title.

Also in the Class D girls race, Doniphan-Trumbull had two medalists to help them finish fourth with 51. Anna Fitzgerald came in 12th (22:40.63), while Avery Robb was 19th (22:58.93).

Marlie Mundt also earned a medal for Nebraska Christian as she came in 14th (22:45.45).

In the Class D boys race, Nebraska Christian had no medalists but finished with 76 points, just 10 behind St. Patrick’s. Ravenna’s Elijah Schroeder was the top area finisher after taking sixth (18:12.76), while Fullerton Justin Horn was seventh (18:23.77) and Arcadia-Loup City’s Ty Greenland finished 11th (19:01.97).

