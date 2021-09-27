Nebraska Christian's Swanson wins Class D girls race at UNK Invite

UNK Invite
UNK Invite
At Kearney Country Club
Class A
Boys
Team Standings
Fremont 36, LIncoln East 87, Gretna 98, Elkhorn South 117, Millard North 132, North Platte 146, Grand Island 178, Omaha Westside 219, Kearney 224, Papillion-LaVista 264, Omaha North 343, Bellevue East.
Medalists
1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 15:58.23; 2, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:19.74; 3, Carter Water, FRE, 16:30.22; 4, Evan Caudy, NP, 16:37.84; 5, Braden Taylor, FRE, 16:41.74; 6, Evan Liewer, GRE, 16:44.00; 7, Nolan Miller, FRE, 16:45.91; 8, Joe Volkmer, LE, 16:47.33; 9, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:52.60; 10, Aaron Ladd, FRE, 16:57.48; 11, Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 17:12.82; 12, Isaac Graff, LE, 17:17.54; 13, David Goldsmith, MN, 17:19.58; 14, Abdul Malik Rahmanzai, GRE, 17:24.98; 15, Will Ramsey, MN, 17:27.07; 16, Grant Davis, ES, 17:27.63; 17, Gabriel Wilson, GI, 17:32.82; 18, Junior Garcia, Jr., FRE, 17:36.22; 19, Domingo Perez Ramos, FRE, 17:39.21; 20, Ian Meyer, LE, 17:39.41.
Girls
Team Standings
Lincoln East 58, Gretna 95, Fremont 98, North Platte 132, Omaha Westside 135, Elkhorn South 141, Millard North 154, Kearney 172, Omaha Marian 189, Grand Island 259, Papillion-LaVista 347, Bellevue East 387,
Medalists
1, Elli Dahl, FRE, 18:51.48; 2, Jaci Sievers, ES, 18:53.25; 3, Mia Murray, LE, 19:09.00; 4, Claire White, OWS, 19:11.11; 5, Marissa Holm NP, 19:59.23; 6, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:04.29; 7, Molly Caruso, MN, 20:06.11; 9, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:13.69; 10, Lucy Dillon, FEW, 20:19.54; 11, Isabella Bricker, GRE, 20:27.20; 12, Abigail Burger, KEA, 20:27.57; 13, Kara Muller, BW, 20:30.29; 14, Reese Young-Oestmann, OWS, 20:33.43; 15, Ella Herzberg, LE, 20:36.45; 16, Peyton Svehla, LE, 20:38.26; 17, Noelle Abels, OWS, 20:47.04; 18, Berlyn Schutz, LE, 20:47.88; 19, Maris Dahl, FRE, 20:59.23; 20, Emily Tichota, ES, 21:09.13.
Class B
Boys
Team Standings
Lexington 27, Omaha Skutt 74, Norris 79, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 86, Elkhorn North 120, Bennington 127, Northwest 155, Blair 162, Seward 162, Plattsmouth 199, York 201, Gering 226, Elkhorn 254, Nebraska City 259, Hastings 267, Omaha Roncalli 275, Schuyler 294, McCook 310, Platteview 323, Waverly 339, Ralston 400.
Medalists
1, Riley Boostra, NOR, 16:59.11; 2, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 17:11.78; 3, Colin Pinneo, YOR, 17:22.82; 4, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 17:33.03; 5, Caden Keller, NW, 17:34.06; 6, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, LEX, 17:35.59; 7, Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 17:35.59; 8, Jude Storch, EMM, 17:38.88; 9, Gus Gampe, OR, 17:39.60; 10, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, LEX, 17:49.19; 11, McCoy Haussler, OS, 17:49.83; 12, Dawson Fricke, BL, 17:50.07; 13, Michael Grigsby, EN, 17:51.85; 14, Kai Olbrich, BEN, 17:53.66; 15, Mark Schroll, EMM, 17:57.80; 16, Zachary Pittman, NOR, 17:59.24; 17, Ben Sutherland, NW, 18:00.24; 18, Alex Kennedy, OS, 18:02.82; 19, Garrett Converse, LEX, 18:03.46; 20, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, LEX, 18:03.77.
Girls
Team Standings
Norris 33, Bennington 67, Blair 90, Elkhorn North 92, Omaha Duchesne 93, York 148, Seward 149, Plattsmouth 189, Hastings 190, Omaha Skutt 193, McCook 194, Lexington 209, Platteview 217, Northwest 244, Elkhorn 244, Gering 246, Schuyler 279, Waverly 282, Omaha Mercy 320, Nebraska Christian 325.
Medalists
1, Samantha Rodewald, MCC, 20:03.47; 2, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 20:09.66; 3, Kendall Zavala, NOR, 20:34.28; 4, Gabriela Calderon, BEN, 20:37.51; 5, Mary Kate Kramper, OD, 20:42.04; 6, Chloe Schrick, BLA, 20:53.37; 7, Laci Havlat, NOR, 20:56.06; 8, Anika Richards, OS, 21:00.76; 9, Ellie Thomas, NOR, 21:09.72; 10, Marisol Deanda, SCH, 21:15.92; 11, Olivia Lawrence, PV, 21:21.73; 12, Ella Ford, EN, 21:24.82; 13, Taylor Grasz, ELK, 21:26.69; 14, Atlee Wallman, NOR, 21:17.56; 15, Britt Prince, EN, 21:33.45; 16, Samantha Jansen, BEN, 21:38.40; 17, Tessa Greisen, SEW, 21:38.40; 18, Eva Wentz, OD, 21:44.85; 19, Sienna Dutton, MCC, 21:45.93; 20, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 21:49.05.
Class C
Boys
Team Standings
Sidney 48, Milford 75, Fort Calhoun 80, Lincoln Christian 86, Arlington 117, Gothenburg 145, Douglas County West 170, Minden 178, Broken Bow 187, Aurora 181, Hartington-Newcastle 199, Lincoln Lutheran 209, Wayve 319, Adams Central 328, Holdrege 329, O’Neill 366, Pierce 356, Boys Town 366, Hershey 394, South Central Unified District No. 5 417, Columbus Scotus 419, Auburn 433, St. Paul 444, Syracuse 450, Ogallala 458, Central City 498, Grand Island CC 545, Fairbury 529, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 530, Alma-Southern Valley 547, North Bend Central 549, Logan View 563, Chase County 566, Conestoga 568, Gibbon 574, Kearney Catholic 576, Ashland-Greenwood 625.
Medalists
1, Carson Noecker, HN, 15:32.00; 2, Luke Bonifas, AC, 16:27.92; 3, Nolan May, ARL, 17:09.67; 4, Cameron Brauer, SID, 17:15.86; 5, Daniel Bashtovoi, SID, 17:21.32; 6, Kaleb Eickhoff, MIL, 17:24.56; 7, Jacob Rupp, FC, 17:24.79; 8, Ely Olberding, FC, 17:28.03; 9, Noah Osmond, BB, 17:29.52; 10, Logan Lebo, LL, 17:31.04; 11, Daine Wardyn, BB, 17:33.49; 12, Jarit Mejia, GICC, 17:34.40; 13, Elliott Reitz, MIL, 17:37.07; 14, Lance Olberding, FC, 17:43.03; 15, Dahlton Fisher, LC, 17:45.55; 16, Carter Hohlen, LC, 17:45.55; 17, Parker Gaston, DCW, 17:58.53; 18, Ethan Olsen, GOTH, 18:00.80; 19, Treyson Johnstone, SID, 18:08.59; 20, Mitchell Deer, SID, 18:08.94.
Girls
Team Standings
Lincoln Christian 60, Douglas County West 75, Arlington 101, Sidney 111, Minden 127, Broken Bow 148, Auburn 150, Wayne 165, Milford 188, North Bend Central 197, Pierce 222, Hartington-Newcastle 232, Gothenburg 257, Aurora 258, Fort Calhoun 267, Cozad 270, Logan View 285, Columbus Scotus 293, Chase County 303, Boys Town 330, O’Neill 334, Kearney Catholic 363, Ogallala 363, Fairbury 371, Conestoga 373, Alma-Southern Valley 399, Grand Island CC 430, St. Paul 549.
Medalists
1, Keeli Green, ARL, 19:00.81; 2, Talissa Tanquary, SID, 20:27.38; 3, Sadye Daniell, LC, 20:49.40; 4, Olivia Malousek, DCW, 21:03.30; 5, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 21:09.35; 6, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 21:24.99; 7, Hailey O’Danniel, ARL, 21:28.83; 8, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 21:28.86; 9, Jessica Opfer, HN, 21:32.58; 10, Danie Parriott, CON, 21:41.40; 11, Paxton Paulson, DCW, 21:52.45; 12, Ava Schneider, LC, 21:55.31; 13, Callie Arnold, PIE, 21:55.60; 14, MaKinley Tobey, BB, 21:55.82; 15, Aleya Bourek, NBC, 21:59.35; 16, Sawyer Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 22:04.07; 17, Lynsie Lancaster, Adams Central, 22:11.44; 18, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 22:15.78; 19, Jenju Peters, SID, 22:23.56; 20, Karyn Burkholder, COZ, 22:24.75.
Class D
Boys
Team Standings
North Platte St. Patricks’s 66, Nebraska Christian 76, Shelton 89, Axtell 101, North Central 104, Wilcox-Hildreth 122, Humphrey St. Francis 123, Tri County 126, Bertrand 130, Doniphan-Trumbull 132, Centennial 140, Yutan 141, Bayard 145, Freeman 155, Ravenna 172, Perkins County 199, Sutherland 201, Thayer Central 203, Hemingford 204, Homer 208, Oakland-Craig 209, Centura 213, Arcadia-Loup City 216, Ponca 267, Arapahoe 276, Cambridge 278, Hastings St. Cecilia 280, Blue Hill 293, Brady 300, Franklin 310, Southwest 321, Hitchcock County 337, Bridgeport 347, Wood River 363, CWC 365, Kenesaw 368, Deshler 388, Medicine Valley 392, McCool Junction 409, South Loup 455, Dundy County-Stratton 466.
Medalists
1,Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:09.08; 2, Grant Lander, HOM 17:09.57; 3, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 17:57.76; 4, Raden Orton, NoC, 18:06.20; 5, Colton Pouk, PC, 18:11.72; 6, Elijah Schroeder, RAV, 18:12.76; 7, Justin Horn, FUL, 18:23.77; 8, Wesley Havelka, FRE, 18:30.90; 9, Brody Taylor, Ponca, 18:34.20; 10, Mason Hagan, NoC, 18:43.88; 11, Ty Greenland, ALC, 19:01.97; 12, Clinton Turnbull, CENTE, 19:02.21; 13, Carter Siems, TrC, 19:02.93; 14, Zeke Christiansen, GaC, 19:04.11; 15, Tyler Hanson, AXT, 19:09.73; 16, Marcus Hernandez, BERT, 19:19.72; 17, Mason McGreer, PC, 19:10.97; 18, Zachary Araujo, BAY, 19:12.76; 19, Garret Zach, HSF, 19:20.53; 20, Isaiah Springer, WH, 19:23.31.
Girls
Team Standings
Fullerton 36, North Platte St. Patrick’s 39, North Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Nebraska Christian 70, Cambridge 74, Homer 86, Ravenna 101, South Loup 112, Wallace 119, Crawford 119, Hemingford 133, Tri County 136, Oakland-Craig 144, Thayer Central 152, Bayard 154, Bridgeport 159, Hi-Line 176, Shelton 177, Hitchcock County 182, Blue Hill 185, Overton 202, Arcadia-Loup City 202, Sutherland 207, Perkins County 211, Amherst 258, Sandhills Valley 284, Bertrand 315.
Medalists
1, Hannah Swanson, NeC, 20:57.92; 2, Allie Coble, Mullen, 21:24.77; 3, Peyton Paxton, MUL, 21:30.04; 4, Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 21:34.98; 5, Kate Steinke, NPSP, 21:5716; 6, Daisy Frick, NoC, 21:59.94; 7, Chaney Nelson, OC, 22:05.89; 8, Braelyn Gifford, NPSP, 22:10.31; 9, Keria Taylor, NoC, 22:34.21; 10, Ali Albrecht, HOM, 22:37.28; 11, Lacey Schmidt, DESH, 22:38.48; 12, Anna Fitzgerald, DT, 22:40.63; 13, Paityn Homan, CRA, 22:42.92; 14, Marlie Mundt, NeC, 22:45.45; 15, Evelyn Baker, TC, 22:50.48; 16, Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 22:55.63; 17, Kylee Dubas, FUL, 22:58.47; 18, Tori Gaarder, HOM, 22:58.66; 19, Avery Robb, DT, 22:58.93; 20, Aurora Hinman, HEM, 23:05.28.