Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase features ‘everything’

KEARNEY—The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase is back at Kearney High in 2023.

The event starts at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday morning with the last game set to begin at 8:30. It was originally created by Broken Bow girls basketball coach Kelly Cooksley, who is the lead organizer of the event.

“I have to give a little credit to Tino at Grand Island Central Catholic,” Cooksley said. “I always went to the boys Heartland Hoops Classic, and I’ve coached girls forever. I’m just like ‘there’s got to be a way to get something done for the females in our state.’ I hit him up and talked with him a little bit and talked with a few other people to see if we could make it work. Got some great people behind me, and we’ve taken off here in year three.”

This is the third year the event has taken place but just the second time at Kearney High. It was hosted at Broken Bow for the first year due to COVID restrictions in Kearney.

Cooksley said he thought last year’s event went great.

“The feedback that we got from the players and fans and everything was awesome,” he said. “We’re always looking to tinker and make things better but I think for year one giving it a go, it went pretty well at Kearney.”

The 5:10 game between Class A No. 2 Millard South and Olathe North, Kansas will feature a shot clock. Cooksley said they attempted to get it approved to use a shot clock for all eight games on Saturday but ultimately, not everyone was onboard.

Cooksley said the showcase helps teams build toward the end of the year.

“I think every team that’s coming has aspirations to get to Lincoln and the state tournament,” he said. “In order to do that, you have to be someone who’s good. I think it’s a great measuring stick for your team to see where you’re at and where you need to get to and where you need to be. It allows you to do that in season instead of right at the end of the year. It gives them a chance to play a good quality opponent in a pretty great environment and just see where it goes.”

The games feature many of the top players in the state and country.

Cooksley listed these players for fans to look out for: Amherst’s Hannah Herrick, Shelton’s Makenna Willis, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Lucy Ghaifan, Beatrice’s Addison Hatcliff, Malcolm’s Alyssa Fortik, Halle Dolliver and Emma Brown, Bridgeport sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis Goltl, Millard South’s Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen, Olathe North’s Aisa Lee and Tyriana Stanford and lastly, Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince, Grace Heaney and Reese Booth.

Nearly every game features a player who will play college basketball somewhere, whether that’s at the Division I, Division II or NAIA level.

Cooksley said the showcase event has a little bit of everything, and it’s the most talent filled day yet.

“I always try to look regional first within 30 or 45 minutes,” he said. “If we’ve got some good teams, we need to try to get them against teams they wouldn’t normally play. I try to hit every corner of the state. I think you have to look at individual talent too. If we have the chance to get Britt Prince to Kearney so people can come out and watch her play, I think we have to try to do that.

“Getting an out of state team to take on one of the best teams in Nebraska. That was a big objective for me this year. I think we have a little bit of everything. You have some big schools taking on some little schools. I think you have some great individual talent in each games. Cross-class matchups. And then you have some big in-class matchups. …I think it provides a little bit of everything for everyone. There’s no shortage of talent this year. This is by far the deepest group of teams we’ve had in the three years.”

Here’s a brief breakdown of each game.

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Alma

In the 8:50 a.m. game, a pair of D-1 teams begin the day when Elgin Public/Pope John takes (9-1) on No. 4 Alma (7-0).

The Cardinals are averaging 54 points per game offensively and only giving up 38. The Wolfpack are averaging 53 ppg offensively and giving up 28. Alma is led on the court by Addison Siebels who puts up 17.3 ppg and EPPJ is led by Keyera Eisenhauer who scores 12.8 ppg.

Before the showcase, both teams will play one more game on Thursday, with Alma going against Franklin and EPPJ going against O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Amherst vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s

In the 10:30 a.m. game, C-2 No. 9 Amherst (6-3) takes on D-2 No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-2).

The Broncos are averaging 48 ppg and giving up 37 ppg, while the Cardinals average 55 ppg and give up 31 ppg. St. Mary’s is led by Alissa Brabec who scores 16.4 ppg.

As mentioned previously, St. Mary’s plays EPPJ on Thursday. Amherst plays Ansley/Litchfield on Thursday and Overton on Friday.

Shelton vs. Grand Island Central Catholic

In the 12:10 p.m. game, GICC (5-3) plays D-2 No. 1 Shelton (7-0).

The Crusaders average 41 ppg and give up 34 ppg, while the Bulldogs average 58 ppg and give up 19 ppg. GICC is led by Lucy Ghaifan who averages 13.4 ppg.

Shelton plays Deshler on Thursday before the showcase, while GICC plays Kearney Catholic on Friday.

Broken Bow vs. Beatrice

At 1:50 p.m., Broken Bow (4-3) takes on Class B No. 5 Beatrice (6-1).

The Indians average 47 ppg and give up 40 ppg, while the Lady Orange score 51 ppg and give up 34 ppg. Beatrice plays Seward on Friday and Broken Bow plays Holdrege on Friday.

Malcolm vs. Bridgeport

The 3:30 p.m. game features two of the top teams in C-1. No. 1 Bridgeport (7-0) takes on No. 4 Malcolm (9-1).

The Bulldogs average 73 ppg and give up 29 ppg, while the Clippers average 55 ppg and give up 38 ppg. Halle Dolliver leads Malcolm with 18.7 ppg and 7.8 rpg.

Both teams play on Thursday. Malcolm plays Milford while Bridgeport takes on Ogallala.

Millard South vs. Olathe North, Kan.

In the 5:10 p.m. game, Class A No. 2 Millard South (9-2) takes on Olathe North, Kan. (4-1).

The Patriots score 69 ppg and give up 46 ppg, while the Eagles score 47 ppg and give up 42 ppg. Olathe North’s Asia Lee averages 12.8 ppg to lead the Eagles.

Olathe North plays Olathe West on Friday, while Millard South battles plays Papillion-LaVista on Thursday.

Milford vs. Pender

In the 6:50 p.m. game, Milford (9-2) takes on C-2 No. 4 Pender.

Milford scores 41 ppg and gives up 31 ppg, while Pender scores 54 ppg and gives up 34 ppg. Pender is led by Maya Dolliver who scores 14.1 ppg for the Pendragons.

As said above, Milford plays Malcolm on Thursday and Pender plays Lyons Decatur/Northeast on Thursday.

Elkhorn North vs. Kearney

In the 8:30 p.m. nightcap, Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North (8-1) takes on Kearney (7-4).

The Wolves score 61 ppg and give up 35 ppg, while the Bearcats score 45 ppg and give up 33 ppg. Kearney is led by Tatum Rusher who scores 10.5 ppg.

Both teams have games on Thursday with Elkhorn North taking on Ashland-Greenwood while Kearney battles Grand Island.