Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic upset No. 1 North Bend Central

KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic has no mid-range in its roster.
The Crusaders have four 6-footers – Lucy Ghaifan, Gracie Woods, Chloe Cloud and Carolyn Maser – and the next tallest player is 5-6.
But Jenna Heidelk, who’s 5-5, made 10 of her 14 points at the line in helping seal 45-37 upset victory over Class C-1, No. 1 North Bend during the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High School.
Heidelk was 8 for 8 from the line in the fourth quarter. Ghaifan had 12 points and Gracie Woods, named the player of the game, chipped in 10.
“It was a great win,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “They are an outstanding team with some great players. It came down for us making free throws at the end. ”
Sydney Emanuel, had 15 points for the Tigers (9-1), while older sister Kaitlyn Emanuel added 10 points.
Mayfield said he was proud of the Crusaders did during the week. After suffering a 47-44 loss to No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s in their home holiday tournament, GICC got a tough 46-34 win over Northwest, then defeated No. 6 Kearney Catholic 45-40 before the win over North Bend on Saturday.
“We had three great wins against three great teams. We preserversed,” “After the loss to St. Mary’s in our home tournament, that was a tough loss, but the girls bounced back well. And we can get better. I hope this is a game that gets us over the hump.”
The Crusaders play at Class B, No. 4 York Tuesday.
North Bend (9-1) 12 6 7 12—37
Grand Island CC (9-3) 8 10 8 19—45
NORTH BEND—Sydney Emanuel 15, Kaitlyn Emanuel 10, Madison Bishoip 4, Josie Cleveringa 3, Lindsey Emanuel 2, Aleya Bourek 1, Haley Johnson 1, Madelyn Gaughen 1.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Jenna Heidelk 14, Lucy Ghaifan 12, Gracie Woods 10, Alyssa Wilson 4, Bryndal Moody 2, Chloe Cloud 2, Carolyn Maser 1.
Northwest falls to Clarkson-Leigh
KEARNEY — Northwest had trouble against Clarkson-Leigh’s defense.
After leading 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Vikings scored 17 points the rest of the way during a 47-36 loss to the Class C-2, No. 9 Patriots during the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High School.
NW coach Russ Moerer said the Vikings’ transition game helped them get out to the lead, but once Clarkson-Leigh slowed it down, they struggled.
“We needed to be in transition against them and when we were, it went good for us, but when it turned into a halfcourt game, we struggled,” Moerer said. “They went to a switching man to man which means they switched on every screen and that changed all of our normal looks offensively. once they took us out of transition, that changed the game.”
Northwest’s defense allowed only three players to
score, but gave up 21 points to both Chloe Hanel and Kennedy Settje.
“Those two are great players,” Moerer said. “Hanel is super explosive and she shot over us and Settje was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line did a great job getting to the free-throw line.”
Rylie Rice led the Vikings with 13 points, while Avyn Urbanski chipped in seven.
Northwest takes on Class C-2, No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia Tuesday at Northwest High School.
Clarkson-Leigh 47, Northwest 36
Clarkson-Leigh (9-3) 12 11 13 11—47
Northwest (5-6) 19 6 2 9—36
CLARKSON-LEIGH—Chloe Hanel 21, Makenna Held 5, Kennedy Settje 21.
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 7, Reba Mader 6, Whitney Loman 4, Rylie Rice 13, Madison Cushing 5, Kenzi Havranek 1.
Adams Central 50, Bridgeport 46
Class B, No. 5 Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon made 6 of 10 shots in the post for a team-high 14 points, with player of the game Libby Trausch getting 11 as the Patriots defeated Class C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl started hot by making her first four shots for nine points but was 1-of-9 after halftime to finish with 17 for the Class C-2 No. 2 Bulldogs (9-1). Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 16 points.
Neither scored much in the fourth quarter, which began with Adams Central (9-1) ahead 40-39.
Adams Central (9-1) 13 12 15 10—50
Bridgeport (9-1) 15 14 10 7—46
ADAMS CENTRAL—Grace Weichman 4, Brianna Stroh 8, Libby Trausch 11, Lauryn Scott 3, Rachel Goodon 14, Megyn Scott 2, Briley Nienhueser 3, Abby Stroh 2, Kylie Lancaster 3.
BRIDGEPORT—Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16, Mackenzie Liakos 10, Brooklyn Mohrman 3.
Other scores from the Showcase included:
- Class C-1, No. 8 Broken Bow defeated Auburn 53-48.
- Class C-2, No. 10 Oakland-Craig defeated Class B, No. 8 Sidney 55-41.
- D-2, No. 7Anselmo-Merna earned a 53-52 overtime win over Cross County.
- D-2, No.8 Maywood-Hayes Center posted a 33-30 victory over Blue Hill.