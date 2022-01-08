Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic upset No. 1 North Bend Central

KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic has no mid-range in its roster.

The Crusaders have four 6-footers – Lucy Ghaifan, Gracie Woods, Chloe Cloud and Carolyn Maser – and the next tallest player is 5-6.

But Jenna Heidelk, who’s 5-5, made 10 of her 14 points at the line in helping seal 45-37 upset victory over Class C-1, No. 1 North Bend during the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High School.

Heidelk was 8 for 8 from the line in the fourth quarter. Ghaifan had 12 points and Gracie Woods, named the player of the game, chipped in 10.

“It was a great win,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “They are an outstanding team with some great players. It came down for us making free throws at the end. ”

Sydney Emanuel, had 15 points for the Tigers (9-1), while older sister Kaitlyn Emanuel added 10 points.

Mayfield said he was proud of the Crusaders did during the week. After suffering a 47-44 loss to No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s in their home holiday tournament, GICC got a tough 46-34 win over Northwest, then defeated No. 6 Kearney Catholic 45-40 before the win over North Bend on Saturday.