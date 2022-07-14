Nebraska Hoops Tour comes to Grand Island for youth camp

College basketball players can have long summers.

From practices to workouts to classes, it can make the season seem lightyears away.

Multiple members of Nebraska’s men’s and women’s basketball teams took a break from their daily grind on Thursday and were reminded what it looks like to play for the love of the game.

The Nebraska Hoops Tour hosted a free camp at Grand Island Senior High Thursday afternoon for third to eighth grade boys and girls. With over 200 campers from 23 different communities, the camp was a resounding success according to former Nebraska basketball player and Grand Island resident Tom Wald.

“It helps having connections. I’ve got an affinity for college basketball. I played for the Huskers in the 90s against Fred (Hoiberg, the men’s basketball coach) when he was at Iowa State,” Wald said. “They came to us and were like ‘hey, can we pull something like this off.’ Him and (head women’s basketball coach) Amy Williams came out to Grand Island a couple of months ago and thought, what if we put together a camp in GI?

“From then, it’s been a big community involvement. …We even had somebody from Arizona here today. I don’t know if they were visiting family or something and stopped by. This has been a tremendous outpouring of support for the Huskers, both men and women.”

Nebraska women’s point guard Allison Wediner grew up in Humphrey. Starting eight games as a freshman, Weidner said that a lot of the kids who grew up watching her come and support her at home games in Lincoln.

Some of those same kids came to Grand Island to see Weidner again on Thursday.

“It means a lot,” Weidner said. “I had a lot of fun with these kids. They’re really energetic and it’s fun to see the small town kids that know me and have supported me from my high school career to college. To see that continued support in my college career, it’s a lot of fun.

The goal is for the camp to become an annual event. Thomas Viglianco, who helped train NBA players Isaiah Roby and Bryce and Trey McGowens, helped organize the drills, stations and competitions.

He said having Nebraska basketball players out not only helps the campers become more skilled but helps the Huskers get more exposure in other areas of the state.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to be Husker fans,” Viglianco said. “They’re going to come to Lincoln and watch games and all that. The better interaction they can have with the players, especially at a young age, they’re going to become better fans. They’re going to follow more sports. It’s a win-win for the community and for the Husker brand.”

The camp started with an introduction from each Husker player and then the campers split up into three different gyms, so they could go against other kids their age. From 1-on-1s and 3-on-3s to different shooting competitions, campers got coaching from the Husker athletes.

However, Viglianco said that wasn’t the real reason for the camp.

“Really this kind of camp is to get the kids out here and have fun,” Viglianco said. “Interact with the players, smile and laugh and get to know the kids. It’s a big deal, especially at this age. Sometimes, we forget that as adults and college players what it means to have this when you’re in third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight grade because you always want to be chasing something and always want to be motivated.”

With such a short time from the announcement that the camp was happening, Wald said he was pleasantly surprised how many campers there were. The marketing included a radio spot earlier in the week and a couple of flyers circulating throughout Facebook.

Wald also said he thinks this is the first time a camp of this magnitude has come to Grand Island.

“It’s really important for the community in my opinion to have a connection to the university from way out here,” Wald said. “Lincoln and Omaha are the population centers. Right here in the middle of the state though, we have a lot of great people that don’t get maybe as much access.”

Wald was in charge of finding the venue as well as the dates and times that worked with the players. He reached out to GISH head coach Jeremiah Slough who then reached out to GISH activities director Cindy Wells to get it set up.

Derek Apfel of Apfel Funeral Home was in charge of the fundraising. Pinnacle Bank, Roe Buick and a few other sponsors donated their resources.

Lastly, the players were rewarded with their efforts through NIL.

“It’s been a three-pronged effort, and I think we divided and conquered it,” Wald said.

Nebraska women’s center Alexis Markowski dealt with the reality of being a student and an athlete on Thursday but said the camp actually helped bring her team closer together.

“They bring smiles to our faces, and it’s so much fun,” Markowski siad. “Our schedules are so busy. I had class from 11:00 to 12:30, and I drove here. We want to give back. That’s why we do what we do.”

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year played high school basketball at Lincoln Pius X, and she said it meant a lot to help out Nebraska’s youth.

Nebraska men’s guard Cale Jacobsen also grew up in Nebraska, playing in high school at Ashland-Greenwood. He called Thursday a “special” experience and said the camp is something he would have gone to as a kid.

“Just getting to work with them for a couple of hours and see all the energy and enthusiasm they have about the game is something really cool,” Jacobsen said. “Hopefully we can turn them into some hoopers.”