New co-op with Grand Island Central Catholic pays off for state-bound Vikings

“We really had two years in the summer and offseason to play for this, practice and get acquainted with one another,” he said. “It’s starting to jell, it really is, because they’re trusting each other and loving each other. That’s when good things happen.”

Junior midfielder Najib Ortiz, who attends Central Catholic and scored the lone goal in the district final, said the process of turning two teams into one worked out well.

“We combined pretty well,” he said. It seemed natural. We were very confident coming into the season.”

The co-op has provided some added depth and the addition of vital players to Northwest.

“We got some players, and Northwest has quite a few players, but we were missing a few key players,” Purdy said. “Central Catholic was really able to bring those key players to our team and really make us a state qualifying team. They have made our team better.

“Coach Kenna has come to us from GICC along with his assistant, Oscar Corona, who is a Northwest graduate. So we were really excited to get him.”

Kenna said: “It is nice because we have three or four players on the bench who can come right it. We have a lot of guys who can fill spots.