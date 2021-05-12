New co-op with Grand Island Central Catholic pays off for state-bound Vikings

Northwest’s fifth trip to the boys soccer state tournament is reason for expanded celebration.
This marks the first season that Northwest was joined in a co-op by Grand Island Central Catholic, which itself has been in a co-op with Wood River.
So when the Vikings punched their ticket to Omaha’s Morrison Stadium with a 1-0 district final win over Ralston Saturday, it was a feel-good moment for more than just one school.
“It’s awesome,” said co-head coach Ann Purdy, who has been leading the Northwest program along with her husband Dan. “I have to give credit to our coaches who are wonderful. We have some volunteer coaches who have come in and really worked with the kids. We started two years ago after state looking at co-oping with GICC, so we started working with them right away that summer.
“We were really disappointed we didn’t get to play last year, as everybody was, so this year it was really, really important to get back to state because we wanted the GICC players to experience what we experienced two years ago.”
The co-op would have started last year, but the pandemic canceled the spring sports season in the state.
But the new teammates made the most of that time, said co-head coach John Kenna, who previously led the program at GICC.
“We really had two years in the summer and offseason to play for this, practice and get acquainted with one another,” he said. “It’s starting to jell, it really is, because they’re trusting each other and loving each other. That’s when good things happen.”
Junior midfielder Najib Ortiz, who attends Central Catholic and scored the lone goal in the district final, said the process of turning two teams into one worked out well.
“We combined pretty well,” he said. It seemed natural. We were very confident coming into the season.”
The co-op has provided some added depth and the addition of vital players to Northwest.
“We got some players, and Northwest has quite a few players, but we were missing a few key players,” Purdy said. “Central Catholic was really able to bring those key players to our team and really make us a state qualifying team. They have made our team better.
“Coach Kenna has come to us from GICC along with his assistant, Oscar Corona, who is a Northwest graduate. So we were really excited to get him.”
Kenna said: “It is nice because we have three or four players on the bench who can come right it. We have a lot of guys who can fill spots.
“When you have some guys who can step right in that are younger, it’s exciting for the future, too.”
Northwest returned Parker Janky, who helped lead the Vikings to the state tournament two years ago as a sophomore. He is second in the state in goals (26) and points (58).
Ortiz is one of the big additions from GICC. He has five goals and a team-leading eight assists. Jarit Mejia has added seven goals and five assists.
“Jarit is the other GICC player,” Purdy said. “He’s that sideline guy who has gotten some goals coming off corners. He’s done a fantastic job for us too. It’s been a great blend of teams, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The Vikings’ depth doesn’t only apply to the players. Purdy said a deep coaching staff has played a big part in the program’s recent success.
“Tom Janky, Jay Warriner and Adam Wemhoff have helped us,” she said. “Adam works with our goalkeepers, and Tom and Jay help us a lot during the offseason since us as coaches can’t help our team. Tom and Jay have taken over and gotten our team strong.”
The fifth-seeded Vikings will try to make program history Thursday at 7 p.m. They will attempt to earn their first-ever state tournament victory when they battled fourth-seeded Bennington.
The Badgers are making their first state tournament appearance, so a first-time semifinalist is guaranteed to come out of the matchup.
Both are relatively young teams. Bennington is led by junior Oliver Benson (20 goals, 13 assists) along with sophomores Kai Olbrich (17 goals, 10 assists) and Ayo Makinde (9 goals, 9 assists).
“We have 13 sophomores this year, and we had a lot of them playing,” Purdy said. “We have five seniors that are playing for us and all started for us, so we’ll miss them. But having those 13 sophomores get some experience and get them to state will be good. I think we have a good looking program for the next several years to come.”