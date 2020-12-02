New coach Brent Penny excited about Heartland Lutheran's potential

Brent Penny witnessed the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team from the perspective of an opposing coach the last two years while he was at Palmer.

Now he’s liking what he’s finding in a closer view of the Red Hornets as their new head coach.

“I’m really excited about this year,” Penny said. “I got to watch them from afar the last couple years at Palmer, and I thought that this group had an opportunity to be pretty impressive.”

Heartland Lutheran tips off its season Thursday at home against Spalding Academy, and the Red Hornets won’t quite be at full strength.

Penny said a couple of players from his 14-player roster are currently quarantining, and Quinston Larsen is two weeks away from returning from an injury that cost him most of his football season.

Penny – Heartland Lutheran’s third coach in three years – is switching up quite a few things for the Red Hornets, so there was been a learning curve during preseason practices.