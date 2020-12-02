New coach Brent Penny excited about Heartland Lutheran's potential

Brent Penny witnessed the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team from the perspective of an opposing coach the last two years while he was at Palmer.
Now he’s liking what he’s finding in a closer view of the Red Hornets as their new head coach.
“I’m really excited about this year,” Penny said. “I got to watch them from afar the last couple years at Palmer, and I thought that this group had an opportunity to be pretty impressive.”
Heartland Lutheran tips off its season Thursday at home against Spalding Academy, and the Red Hornets won’t quite be at full strength.
Penny said a couple of players from his 14-player roster are currently quarantining, and Quinston Larsen is two weeks away from returning from an injury that cost him most of his football season.
Penny – Heartland Lutheran’s third coach in three years – is switching up quite a few things for the Red Hornets, so there was been a learning curve during preseason practices.
“I run a lot of defenses,” he said. “I run a 2-3 (zone), a 1-3-1, man, and there are different wrinkles with each one of those. Offensively I like to run a lot of different set plays and they are used to just running a motion offense. I also want us to push the ball up and down and be able to do things on the fly.”
Heartland Lutheran has a good group of experienced players to help make those types of adjustments go a little smoother.
In addition to Larsen, Josh Rathjen, Mason Weaver, Kane Stauss, Victor Gant and Garang Nyanok all return after seeing significant playing time last year. Transfer Austin Asche also will make an impact.
“We should be a good rebounding team,” Penny said. “We have a lot of kids who are 6-2 or 6-3. I also think we won’t be bad in transition and I think we have the potential to be good on defense.”
While Penny feels there is plenty of work still to be done, the Red Hornets could be in line to finish around fourth or fifth in the Goldenrod Conference. He lists Central Valley, Humphrey St. Francis and Burwell as the favorites entering the season.
“I like the potential of this group,” Penny said. “I think they could do something special. I think our subdistrict lines up well for us, and then we’ll let the chips fall where they may. I think we have a chance to make the state tournament if we stay healthy and avoid COVID and any other stuff.”
