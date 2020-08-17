Northwest’s new softball head coach isn’t a new face.
Mitch Sadd takes over the program after serving as an assistant coach “off and on” for the past seven seasons.
“Being a head coach isn’t much different besides the behind-the-scene stuff,” Sadd said. “Before all I had to do was show up for practices. Now I have paperwork and things like interviews (with the media).”
There is one other difference for Sadd to adjust to.
“One of our assistant coaches, Dave Prokesh, has been in softball for 40-plus years,” Sadd said. “I’ve been an assistant coach under him in years past, so it’s something to be on the other side of him.”
The Vikings’ staff of assistant coaches remains intact. Sadd said it is a benefit to have former Aurora head coach Natalie Starostka and Sara Olsen back to provide their experience.
While Sadd returns in a new role, there will also be a lot of changes in the starting lineup this season.
“We lost eight seniors from last year, and that makes it hard to reload,” he said.
But the Vikings do have some experience back, especially up the middle of the defense with sophomore second baseman Maddy Cushing and sophomore center fielder Avyn Urbanski.
Seniors Nicole Halsey, Faith Gibson and Laila Gaspar and sophomore Ava Laurent are among other players with experience.
“Anytime you lose eight kids, you have to regroup and find some new leadership,” Sadd said.
The departure of such a large class provides plenty of opportunities for new players to step up. That’s especially true in the pitcher’s circle, where Emily Stein was the pitcher of record in 30 out of 35 games last season while striking out 209 and posting a 2.33 ERA.
“I think we have a great pitching staff,” Sadd said. “It’s hard when you have to replace a pitcher like Emily Stein, but I think we have a great group of girls who will throw strikes.”
Last season Northwest fell in a district series to just miss out on a state tournament bid. Making the huge extra step this year is a focus even with all of the players in new roles.
“Our one big goal is to make it to the show,” Sadd said. “Our biggest goal is the state tournament. We haven’t been there for four or five years now, and we want to change that.”
Northwest begins its season with a tough early test Saturday with a triangular at Beatrice.
Beatrice finished third last season in Class B while the other team involved, Hastings, also made a state tournament appearance.
But the Vikings are ready to face any challenge over the course of the season.
“We’re looking to surprise some people,” Sadd said.
