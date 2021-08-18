New coach ready to guide Islander runners in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roach said she’s been impressed with what some new faces like Brady Hartford, Dominguez Dominguez, Cameron Carlson and others have done during the offseason.

“Those runners along with a few freshmen have all put in some solid miles this summer,” she said. “It will be great to see where they are all at once we get into meets. It will come down to getting the right group of boys on the same page at the same time.”

On the girls side, Aubrey Pikop is the lone returning state qualifier. Roach said she hopes Pikop can build from that experience.

“That helps her have the confidence that she can do it so we’re hoping she can build from that experience going into this season,” Roach said.

Annika Staab, Teagan Cheetsos and Amber Gomez are the other returning letterwinners, while Lauren Brown, Nayeli Perez and Annaka Schlachter are other runners Roach said that have potential.

“We have somewhat of a young group that I think can really develop into a solid team of girls,” Roach said. “A few of our sophomores came out really strong last year as freshmen so I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Roach said a few things need to happen if both teams want to have a successful season.