New coach ready to guide Islander runners in 2021

After being an assistant coach at Grand Island Senior High cross country teams for two years, Megan Roach is taking the next step.
The former Northwest athlete will be the head coach for the Islanders this upcoming season, which is something she is excited about.
“It’s an opportunity I really couldn’t pass up,” Roach, formerly Billington, said. “I love being around the kids and I really enjoy running as well. I really can’t wait to see what this season has in store for us.”
Roach said she feels both Islander teams should have strong seasons, mostly because of the preparations the athletes have put in over the summer.
“We had a lot of kids who put in a lot of miles over the summer and we hope that carries over into the season,” she said.
The boys return Juan Garcia, who is a two-time returning state medalist. Garcia finished eighth in 2020 and seventh in 2019. Roach said she feels Garcia should have another strong season.
“He comes to practice and does more than just do the work,” Roach said. “He never complains and hardly never says much. I’m excited to see what his senior has in store.”
The Islanders have three other senior letterwinners returning in Gabe Wilson, Christian Mount and Mason Tompkins.
Roach said she’s been impressed with what some new faces like Brady Hartford, Dominguez Dominguez, Cameron Carlson and others have done during the offseason.
“Those runners along with a few freshmen have all put in some solid miles this summer,” she said. “It will be great to see where they are all at once we get into meets. It will come down to getting the right group of boys on the same page at the same time.”
On the girls side, Aubrey Pikop is the lone returning state qualifier. Roach said she hopes Pikop can build from that experience.
“That helps her have the confidence that she can do it so we’re hoping she can build from that experience going into this season,” Roach said.
Annika Staab, Teagan Cheetsos and Amber Gomez are the other returning letterwinners, while Lauren Brown, Nayeli Perez and Annaka Schlachter are other runners Roach said that have potential.
“We have somewhat of a young group that I think can really develop into a solid team of girls,” Roach said. “A few of our sophomores came out really strong last year as freshmen so I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Roach said a few things need to happen if both teams want to have a successful season.
“We need to find some senior leaderships on both teams and try to keep both teams motivated as a whole,” Roach said.