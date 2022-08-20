New era to begin at Aurora

A new era is going to begin for the Aurora volleyball program.

After Lois Hixson retired from coaching after 16 years last season, Andrew Murillo will take over as the Huskie new coach.

“I’m blessed and very fortunate,” he said. “I have a great group of kids along with great assistant coaches to work with. The girls are listening and want to get better every day.”

The Huskies return six starters and seven letterwinners back from last year’s 15-19 season and were a win away from the state volleyball tournament.

Kasey Schuster, Lexi Jones and Aleah Vinkenberg all return and were voted team captains. Last year, Schuster dished out 823 assists, while Jones finished with 297 kills, and Vinkenberg had 162 kills for the Huskies. Murillo said those three will be good leaders for the Huskies.

“Kasey is a girl that leads with her actions, even though she may not speak up about things too much. When she does, everyone listens,” Murillo said. “And when Lexi gets fired up, there is no putting out that fire. She will get everyone involved and lift them up.

“Aleah is a coach’s dream. She’s always asking questions and wants to get better and is willing to do whatever we ask of her.”

Delaney Nachtigal and Madison Steveson, who had 70 and 62 blocks respectively, and libero Kirsten Jensen and defensive specialist Madisyn Willis are the other seniors that should see some playing time.

“Kirsten is a backrow player that can fire us up and keeps the energy on the court. Delaney can play middle or outside and can put a ball down in any way and can play defense too,” Murillo said. “Madison will be our go to middle who has a great connection with Kasey. And Madisyn is someone that is just getting better and better everyday in the back row.”

Reagan Ashby, Denae Nachtigal and Kehlanee Bengston are other players Murillo said will also be contributors.

“Reagan will be part of the rotation who makes things happen in the back row and is an athletic player who loves the game,” Murillo said. “And Denae has been consistent in practice and Kehlanee can play any position. We have a lot of talent right now and I think those players can contribute in some way for us.”

And for the first time, the Huskies will be competing in Class C-1 after many years of competing in Class B.

Murillo said there will still be some challenges for the Huskies in the Central Conference, but he feels Aurora will be ready to go when the season starts.

“I know we dropped to C-1 but there are still some really good teams in C-1 this year,” Murillo said. “It will still be a challenge but the seniors want this year to be their time after playing together since third grade, and they are leaning into every moment of this season.

“To get to where we’ve been before in the past, we’ve got to do what we’ve haven’t done. We need to be disciplined in practice, push each other and just have fun. And also take it one match at a time. ”

Aurora will open the season in a triangular with Wahoo and Norris Thursday in Wahoo.

Here’s what else to look out for in the area:

More new coaches

Murillo won’t be the only new coach in the area this season.

Several schools will have new coaches when the season starts on Thursday. Arcadia-Loup City’s Skye Griess, Doniphan-Trumbull’s Brynn Barnett, Fullerton’s Aundrea Morner, Giltner’s Jamie Eastman, Heartland Lutheran’s Jacqueline Caldwell and Ravenna’s Rebecca Hervert will be the other new coaches.

St. Cecilia drops to D-1

Hastings St. Cecilia has been in different classes the past few seasons.

One year after competing for the Class C-2 state championship, the Hawkettes moved up to C-1. Then they came back down to C-2, qualifying for the state tournament.

St. Cecilia will now compete in Class D-1. The Hawkettes should do fine as they return Ryann Sabatka and Lindsey Parr, who each finished with over 200 kills last year.

Bill Marshall Classic back Saturday

The Bill Marshall Classic is set to take place Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Aurora, Broken Bow, Burwell, Clarkson/Leigh, Grand Island Central Catholic, Gretna, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm, Milford, Northwest, Ord, South Loup and Wilcox-Hildreth will be the teams competing in the event, along with the UNK volleyball team having a scrimmage.

Bill Marshall Classic

Saturday

At Heartland Events Center

The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. — Aurora vs. Clarkson-Leigh

11:15 a.m. — Grand Island CC vs. Broken Bow; Pleasanton vs. Wilcox-Hildreth

12:20 p.m. — Gretna vs. Northwest; Milford vs. Clarkson-Leigh

2 p.m. — Aurora vs. Malcolm; Grand Island CC vs. Ord

3:15 p.m. — Gretna vs. Lincoln Lutheran; Burwell vs. South Loup

4:30 p.m. — Northwest vs. Malcolm; Ord vs. Milford